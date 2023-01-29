GK – ZANDER CLARK 6/10

Had Kye Rowles to thanks for a goalline clearance after being lobbed, but dealt fairly comfortably with everything else.

RCD – TOBY SIBBICK 7

Livingston's Nicky Devlin stops Garang Kuol as the speedy hearts sub advances towards goal. The Australian's pace caused Livi problems. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

Slid over one from the centre to the right and equally comfortable, with the fans singing his name. Playing with real confidence.

CD – KYE ROWLES 9

Strong block to stop Anderson pulling the trigger from the penalty spot and then a vital goalline clearance. Won everything in the air. Very solid.

LCD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 6

Livingston's Stephen Kelly and Hearts Cammy Devlin battle for possession in a scrappy first half. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

Back in the starting XI after suffering concussion on Christmas Eve, his distribution wasn’t quite up to his usual standards on a sticky pitch.

RM – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 6

First start since November 9 for the Aussie wing-back. Did OK considering. Booked late in the first half for a late challenge on Penrice.

CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 6

Walked off after 38 minutes with a slight knock of some sort. Put himself about and enjoyed the combative nature of a scrappy midfield battle.

CM – ORESIS KIOMOUTZOGLOU 6

German’s first start since November 12. Plenty of work off the ball and did the ugly side of the game well enough without catching the eye.

LM – ALEX COCHRANE 6

Making his 32nd appearance of the season. Put in a shift for the team as always without threatening in the final third. His stamina is incredible.

FW – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 7

Headed over Alex Cochrane’s corner in what was his only real chance. Held it up well and delivered a low cross that Oda should have converted.

ST – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 8

First start since October 22. The powerhouse got better has the game went on. Laid one on a plate for Kuol and came close from distance.

ST – YUTARO ODA 5

First start for the Japanese forward was a surprise. Should have bundled home Shankland’s low cross but inexplicably failed to connect.

SUB – JORGE GRANT 7

For Devlin 38 mins. Added quality and composure on the ball in midfield that had been lacking first half. Booked for a dive.

SUB – GARANG KUOL 7

For Oda at half time. Right through one-on-one the 18-year-old should have scored two minutes after coming on. Looked very dangerous.

SUB – JOSH GINNELLY 6

For Atkinson 74mins. Bright when he came on without making a massive impact.

SUB – ALAN FORREST 6

For Humphrys 84 mins. Late introduction at wing back.

Player ratings scale