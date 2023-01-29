Hearts player ratings: Standout performer scores 9/10 v Livingston
Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts players who featured in the 0-0 draw with Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
GK – ZANDER CLARK 6/10
Had Kye Rowles to thanks for a goalline clearance after being lobbed, but dealt fairly comfortably with everything else.
RCD – TOBY SIBBICK 7
Slid over one from the centre to the right and equally comfortable, with the fans singing his name. Playing with real confidence.
CD – KYE ROWLES 9
Strong block to stop Anderson pulling the trigger from the penalty spot and then a vital goalline clearance. Won everything in the air. Very solid.
LCD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 6
Back in the starting XI after suffering concussion on Christmas Eve, his distribution wasn’t quite up to his usual standards on a sticky pitch.
RM – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 6
First start since November 9 for the Aussie wing-back. Did OK considering. Booked late in the first half for a late challenge on Penrice.
CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 6
Walked off after 38 minutes with a slight knock of some sort. Put himself about and enjoyed the combative nature of a scrappy midfield battle.
CM – ORESIS KIOMOUTZOGLOU 6
German’s first start since November 12. Plenty of work off the ball and did the ugly side of the game well enough without catching the eye.
LM – ALEX COCHRANE 6
Making his 32nd appearance of the season. Put in a shift for the team as always without threatening in the final third. His stamina is incredible.
FW – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 7
Headed over Alex Cochrane’s corner in what was his only real chance. Held it up well and delivered a low cross that Oda should have converted.
ST – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 8
First start since October 22. The powerhouse got better has the game went on. Laid one on a plate for Kuol and came close from distance.
ST – YUTARO ODA 5
First start for the Japanese forward was a surprise. Should have bundled home Shankland’s low cross but inexplicably failed to connect.
SUB – JORGE GRANT 7
For Devlin 38 mins. Added quality and composure on the ball in midfield that had been lacking first half. Booked for a dive.
SUB – GARANG KUOL 7
For Oda at half time. Right through one-on-one the 18-year-old should have scored two minutes after coming on. Looked very dangerous.
SUB – JOSH GINNELLY 6
For Atkinson 74mins. Bright when he came on without making a massive impact.
SUB – ALAN FORREST 6
For Humphrys 84 mins. Late introduction at wing back.