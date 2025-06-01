Hearts player ratings: The review of season 2024/25 for all 34 men who featured

No-one could deny that season 2024/25 has been a huge disappointment for Hearts. The early League Cup exit, the European debacle, Scottish Cup semi-final devastation, three different managers and a seventh place Premiership finish all combined to make it a miserable campaign in Gorgie.

Yet, within all of that, some players stood out in maroon jerseys. Weekly ratings indicate how they did in a specific game, but it is also worth analysing individuals’ contribution over the entire season. Which is what we have done below ahead of a busy transfer window which will reshape the Hearts first team: