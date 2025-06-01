Hearts player ratings: The review of season 2024/25 for all 34 men who featured

No-one could deny that season 2024/25 has been a huge disappointment for Hearts. The early League Cup exit, the European debacle, Scottish Cup semi-final devastation, three different managers and a seventh place Premiership finish all combined to make it a miserable campaign in Gorgie.
Yet, within all of that, some players stood out in maroon jerseys. Weekly ratings indicate how they did in a specific game, but it is also worth analysing individuals’ contribution over the entire season. Which is what we have done below ahead of a busy transfer window which will reshape the Hearts first team:
1. Craig Gordon - Reliable
Played 46 times at club level as he reclaimed the No.1 position confidently, bar the odd misdemeanour. | SNS Group
2. Zander Clark - Steady
Only managed three appearances in total. Lost his place in August to Gordon. Frustrated at the lack of game time but still signed a new deal in January. | SNS Group
3. Ryan Fulton - Steady
Played three times near the end of the season and showed he can step in and perform when needed. | SNS Group
4. Daniel Oyegoke - Productive
Arrived in June from Brentford, played 26 times and was then sold to Serie A side Verona for a profit. | SNS Group