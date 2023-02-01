Hearts player ratings: Three players score 4/10 v Rangers with only two getting pass marks

GK – ZANDER CLARK 6/10

Made a few decent saves to keep the score down, the best an outstanding low stop to deny Sakala just before Rangers scored their second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RCD – TOBY SIBBICK 6

Stephen Kingsley looks dejected as Rangers players celebrate. Picture: Alan Harvey / SNS

The in-form defender was one of the few men in maroon to come away with pass marks. Just. Ended up at right-back in the second half.

CD – KYE ROWLES 5

The big Australian was given a torrid time by Alfredo Morelos, who scored two. Under pressure on a night he will want to forget quickly.

LCD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 5

Made a couple of decent blocks inside the box but Hearts’ defending was somewhat desperate, with Sakala and Morelos too hot to handle.

RM – JAMES HILL 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right wing back is not the Englishman’s natural position and it showed. Back after concussion, he struggled defensively and Rangers exploited it.

RCM – GARANG KUOL 4

Slipped in McKay with a quick break but the game passed the teenager by for the most part. Didn’t work in midfield andequallyquiet up front.

CM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hit his own crossbar just before half time. Was given far too much to do on his own in a midfield that lacked substance, nous and experience.

LCM – BARRIE MCKAY 5

Should have done better with his big first-half chance. Had his moments, good and bad, but didn’t see enough of the ball. A bit better second half.

LM – ALEX COCHRANE 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporarily moved into central midfield after half an hour when Hearts were being overrun. Given VAR reprieve for Kent’s dive in the box.

FW – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 5

Forced to come too deep to look for the ball, with Rangers dominating possession and territory. Over the bar with his only chance late on.

ST – JOSH GINNELLY 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spent the night feeding off scraps. Plenty of running, but most of it was chasing Rangers defenders who were comfortable in possession.

SUB – ALAN FORREST 5

For Hill at half time. Played on the right as Hearts went 4-4-2 but couldn’t get up to speed.

SUB – ORESTIS KIOMOURTZOGLOU 5

Advertisement Hide Ad