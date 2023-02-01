Hearts player ratings: Three players score 4/10 v Rangers with only two getting pass marks
Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts players who featured against Rangers at Tynecastle Park.
GK – ZANDER CLARK 6/10
Made a few decent saves to keep the score down, the best an outstanding low stop to deny Sakala just before Rangers scored their second.
RCD – TOBY SIBBICK 6
The in-form defender was one of the few men in maroon to come away with pass marks. Just. Ended up at right-back in the second half.
CD – KYE ROWLES 5
The big Australian was given a torrid time by Alfredo Morelos, who scored two. Under pressure on a night he will want to forget quickly.
LCD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 5
Made a couple of decent blocks inside the box but Hearts’ defending was somewhat desperate, with Sakala and Morelos too hot to handle.
RM – JAMES HILL 4
Right wing back is not the Englishman’s natural position and it showed. Back after concussion, he struggled defensively and Rangers exploited it.
RCM – GARANG KUOL 4
Slipped in McKay with a quick break but the game passed the teenager by for the most part. Didn’t work in midfield andequallyquiet up front.
CM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 5
Hit his own crossbar just before half time. Was given far too much to do on his own in a midfield that lacked substance, nous and experience.
LCM – BARRIE MCKAY 5
Should have done better with his big first-half chance. Had his moments, good and bad, but didn’t see enough of the ball. A bit better second half.
LM – ALEX COCHRANE 5
Temporarily moved into central midfield after half an hour when Hearts were being overrun. Given VAR reprieve for Kent’s dive in the box.
FW – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 5
Forced to come too deep to look for the ball, with Rangers dominating possession and territory. Over the bar with his only chance late on.
ST – JOSH GINNELLY 5
Spent the night feeding off scraps. Plenty of running, but most of it was chasing Rangers defenders who were comfortable in possession.
SUB – ALAN FORREST 5
For Hill at half time. Played on the right as Hearts went 4-4-2 but couldn’t get up to speed.