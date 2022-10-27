GK – CRAIG GORDON 8/10

Made two stunning one-handed saves from close range in the first half, the first inside ten minutes and the second to prevent an own goal.

RD – MICHAEL SMITH 6

Hearts line up before their tie with RFS at Tynecastle. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

In the wars again after picking up another knock early in the second half. A steady display from the veteran full-back.

CD – TOBY SIBBICK 9

Put to the test by RFS striker Andrej Illic but stood up to it very well and will need to keep it up in weeks ahead. Had the fans singing his name.

CD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 7

Gutted to limp off with another hamstring injury. Close scoring first free-kick of the season, and made superb recovery tackle early in second half.

LD – ALEX COCHRANE 7

Defended with controlled aggression and got forward when he could. A performance Hearts fans have come to expect from the Englishman.

RCM – JORGE GRANT 6

Started very well, zipping the ball around quickly and with confidence and looking to go forward. Faded after the interval.

CM – ORESTIS KIOMOURTZOGLOU 5

Caught in possession in dangerous areas and gave the ball away too many times. Not one of his better performances.

LCM – ANDY HALLIDAY 8

Heartbeat of the team in the engine room, breaking up play and pulling the strings. Excellent performance.

RF – JOSH GINNELLY 8

Seems to be finding a bit of form. Fizzed low cross laid Shankland’s early goal on a plate and close with stunning left-foot strike from distance.

ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 7

Right place, right time to bag his tenth goal of the season inside three minutes. Booked later in the first half for a flailing arm.

LF – BARRIE MCKAY 7

Much more like it. Not quite back to he levels he is capable of but a much improved performance. Delivered a few dangerous in from the left.

SUB – CONNOR SMITH 6

For Grant 65mins. Had a chance to score but couldn’t get his shot away.

SUB – LEWIS NEILSON 5

For Kingsley 68mins. Fine in possession, but defending could have been a bit tighter.

SUB – ALAN FORREST 6

For McKay 88mins. Late introduction.

SUB – EUAN HENDERSON 5

For Ginnelly 88mins. Late introduction.

Player ratings scale

