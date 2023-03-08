Hearts player ratings: Top player scores 8/10 as eight land a 7 v Celtic

GK – ZANDER CLARK 7/10

With Shankland out injured, the goalkeeper was named captain on his 15th appearance for the club. Could not be faulted for any of the goals.

RWB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 6

Very rare start for the Australian wing-back, who has been out of favour. Started pretty well considering. Caught out defensively at times.

RCB – JAMES HILL 7

After a couple of slack moments early on, the on-loan Bournemouth defender pulled himself together and put in some strong challenges.

CD – TOBY SIBBICK 7

Celtic's Daizen Maeda is closed down by Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

Steady enough on his return to the starting line up, stepping out from the back to press from his central role a few times.

LCB – KYE ROWLES 7

The Australian was dominant in the air and competent on the ground. Left exposed and undone by Kyogo’s superb movement for the second goal.

LWB – ANDY HALLIDAY 7

Sensational cross with pace and bend set up Ginnelly’s goal, then played Celtic onside for equaliser. Good display on his 95th Hearts appearance.

RCM – CAMMY DEVLIN 8

Playing on the right of the midfield three, the Australian was terrific. Energetic off the ball, excellent in possession. Picked up a customary booking.

CM – ORESTIS KIOMOURTZOGLOU 7

On what was his first start since January 29, the German had a very decent first half. Worked hard and picked up a yellow card in he second half.

LCM – JORGE GRANT 6

Played a part in the goal with pass out to Halliday. Passed the ball well in the first half before being forced to defend as Celtic took control.

FW – ALAN FORREST 7

Stretched the Celtic defence on the counter, confident in possession and helped out the Hearts midfield too in a floating role.

ST – JOSH GINNELLY 7

Bright start and brilliant stooping header for his eight goal of the season and 17th for Hearts before he limped off just before half time.

SUB – YUTARO ODA 5

For Ginnelly 44min. Made a superb slide tackle to stop a Celtic counter-attack, but limped off with an injury after just 20 minutes on the pitch.

SUB – GARANG KUOL 5

For Oda 65min. Seventh appearance for the 18-year-old Australian, who took a heavy touch with his only real chance to run at Celtic’s backline.

SUB – MICHAEL SMITH 6

For Devlin 65min. Played a sitting role in midfield. Made an important defensive clearance on the six-yard box.

SUB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 5

For Halliday 65min. Slack with a cross and a pass early on at wing-back before finding his feet.

SUB – BARRIE MCKAY 5

For Forrest 65min. Didn’t see much of the ball as Celtic turned on the pressure and pinned Hearts back.

Player ratings scale