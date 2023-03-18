Hearts player ratings: Two players score 4/10 as one lands 7/10 v Aberdeen
Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts players who featured in the 3-0 defeat by Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
GK – ZANDER CLARK 7/10
Let down by his defence, particularly with the second and third goals from crosses. Made three good stops in the second half.
RCB – JAMES HILL 5
Outjumped by Duk for the second goal and caught wrong side of Pollock for the third. Put in some strong challenges though.
CB – TOBY SIBBICK 5
Moved into centre midfield after 20 minutes when Hearts went 2-0 down. Helped slow Aberdeen’s momentum without looking entirely comfortable.
LCB – KYE ROWLES 5
Not the worst by any means, but the Australian will be disappointed with the second Aberdeen goal and the way Hearts were cut open too often.
RWB – MICHAEL SMITH 6
Fast approaching 200 games for Hearts, but this one won’t feature among his highlights. Much better second half, but picked up a few knocks.
CM – KIO 5
Has had a wee run in the team, but subbed at half time in this one. German midfielder put in some challenges but his distribution was suspect.
CM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 5
Back in the team after the two Celtic games and outnumbered in midfield early on. Didn’t have the legs to make his chance count.
LWB – ALEX COCHRANE 4
Has been fantastic for a long time, but this was a performance to forget for the young Englishman. Hooked after 34 minutes.
AMC – BARRIE McKAY 4
Off the boil and must be under pressure for his place in the starting line up. Must be low on confidence and failing to deliver.
ST – JOSH GINNELLY 6
Barely had a kick in the first half as Aberdeen dominated. Plenty of endeavour as ever and set up a chance for Shankland.
ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 5
Booked for grabbing and pulling down Pollock in sheer frustration. Thwarted once by Roos, but didn’t get the service he needed.
SUB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 5
For Cochrane 34mins. Shored things up on the left, but some way short of his best.
SUB – ALAN FORREST 5
For Kio half time. Bright when he came on initially on the left flank, but the winger faded.
SUB – STERPHEN HUMPHRYS 6
For Ginnelly 76mins. Some valuable minutes under his belt after injury.
SUB – JORGE GRANT 5
For Sibbick 76mins. Showed a bit of urgency in possession but nearly gifted the Dons a fourth.
SUB – ANDY HALLIDAY
For Smith 95mins.