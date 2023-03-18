News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
3 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
7 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
7 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
7 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
8 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Hearts player ratings: Two players score 4/10 as one lands 7/10 v Aberdeen

Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts players who featured in the 3-0 defeat by Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:13 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 17:28 GMT

GK – ZANDER CLARK 7/10

Let down by his defence, particularly with the second and third goals from crosses. Made three good stops in the second half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

RCB – JAMES HILL 5

Mattie Pollock scores with a diving header to make it 3-0. Picture: Paul Byars / SNS
Mattie Pollock scores with a diving header to make it 3-0. Picture: Paul Byars / SNS
Mattie Pollock scores with a diving header to make it 3-0. Picture: Paul Byars / SNS
Most Popular

Outjumped by Duk for the second goal and caught wrong side of Pollock for the third. Put in some strong challenges though.

CB – TOBY SIBBICK 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Moved into centre midfield after 20 minutes when Hearts went 2-0 down. Helped slow Aberdeen’s momentum without looking entirely comfortable.

LCB – KYE ROWLES 5

Not the worst by any means, but the Australian will be disappointed with the second Aberdeen goal and the way Hearts were cut open too often.

RWB – MICHAEL SMITH 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fast approaching 200 games for Hearts, but this one won’t feature among his highlights. Much better second half, but picked up a few knocks.

CM – KIO 5

Has had a wee run in the team, but subbed at half time in this one. German midfielder put in some challenges but his distribution was suspect.

CM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Back in the team after the two Celtic games and outnumbered in midfield early on. Didn’t have the legs to make his chance count.

LWB – ALEX COCHRANE 4

Has been fantastic for a long time, but this was a performance to forget for the young Englishman. Hooked after 34 minutes.

AMC – BARRIE McKAY 4

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Off the boil and must be under pressure for his place in the starting line up. Must be low on confidence and failing to deliver.

ST – JOSH GINNELLY 6

Barely had a kick in the first half as Aberdeen dominated. Plenty of endeavour as ever and set up a chance for Shankland.

ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Booked for grabbing and pulling down Pollock in sheer frustration. Thwarted once by Roos, but didn’t get the service he needed.

SUB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 5

For Cochrane 34mins. Shored things up on the left, but some way short of his best.

SUB – ALAN FORREST 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For Kio half time. Bright when he came on initially on the left flank, but the winger faded.

SUB – STERPHEN HUMPHRYS 6

For Ginnelly 76mins. Some valuable minutes under his belt after injury.

SUB – JORGE GRANT 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For Sibbick 76mins. Showed a bit of urgency in possession but nearly gifted the Dons a fourth.

SUB – ANDY HALLIDAY

For Smith 95mins.

Player ratings scale

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

AberdeenPittodrie