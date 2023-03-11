Hearts player ratings: Two players score 7/10 as one lands 4/10 v Celtic

GK – ZANDER CLARK 7/10

Made crucial block and stop Hatate before Celtic grabbed their second and then Jota after half time. Helpless with the goals.

RCB – JAMES HILL 6

Josh Ginnelly put in a shift as the lone striker in attack. Picture: Rob Casey / SNS

Made a couple of important defensive interventions inside his own box. And nearly scored with a rebound at the other end.

CB – TOBY SIBBICK 6

Denied equaliser by superb Joe Hart save after equally impressive spin and strike. Decent in possession but found Kyogo a tough opponent.

LCB – KYE ROWLES 5

Rocky start. Over committed for the first Celtic goal, leaving the rest of his defence exposed. Struggled to deal with Jota’s pace and trickery.

RWB – MICHAEL SMITH 5

Robbed on the touchline and totally outfoxed by Jota early in the second half. It was a tough afternoon for he veteran Irishman.

RCM – JORGE GRANT 6

On the back foot and forced to defend for most of the first half as Celtic dominated. Showed tenacity and nice touches at times though.

CM – ORESTIS KIOUMOURTZOGLOU 5

Sluggish in possession and struggled to match Celtic’s intensity and sharpness in midfield. Deserved booking for hacking down Abada.

LCM – ANDY HALLIDAY 5

Got wired in and showed plenty of commitment, lifting the Hearts fans. Found himself chasing Celtic for the most part though.

LWB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 5

Pinned back and unable to impose himself as an attacking threat, but improved slightly in the second half. Struck bug earlier in the week.

FW – BARRIE McKAY 4

Having to close down Celtic defenders is not really his game. Saw very little of the ball and didn’t do much with it when he it came his way.

ST – JOSH GINNELLY 7

Always offered a threat in behind and when he got the ball out centrally and out wide. Tough shift but he did it as well as could be expected.

SUB – CAMMY DEVLIN 6

For Kio, 65mins. Did what was asked of him.

SUB – ALAN FORREST 5

For Halliday, 73mins. Didn’t see much of he ball.

SUB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 5

For Smith, 73mins. Booked shortly after coming on.

SUB – ALEX COCHRANE 6

For Kingsley, 73mins. Got some minutes under his belt after a hip issue.

SUB – GARANG KUOL 6