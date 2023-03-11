Hearts player ratings: Two players score 7/10 as one lands 4/10 v Celtic
Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts players who featured against Celtic.
GK – ZANDER CLARK 7/10
Made crucial block and stop Hatate before Celtic grabbed their second and then Jota after half time. Helpless with the goals.
RCB – JAMES HILL 6
Made a couple of important defensive interventions inside his own box. And nearly scored with a rebound at the other end.
CB – TOBY SIBBICK 6
Denied equaliser by superb Joe Hart save after equally impressive spin and strike. Decent in possession but found Kyogo a tough opponent.
LCB – KYE ROWLES 5
Rocky start. Over committed for the first Celtic goal, leaving the rest of his defence exposed. Struggled to deal with Jota’s pace and trickery.
RWB – MICHAEL SMITH 5
Robbed on the touchline and totally outfoxed by Jota early in the second half. It was a tough afternoon for he veteran Irishman.
RCM – JORGE GRANT 6
On the back foot and forced to defend for most of the first half as Celtic dominated. Showed tenacity and nice touches at times though.
CM – ORESTIS KIOUMOURTZOGLOU 5
Sluggish in possession and struggled to match Celtic’s intensity and sharpness in midfield. Deserved booking for hacking down Abada.
LCM – ANDY HALLIDAY 5
Got wired in and showed plenty of commitment, lifting the Hearts fans. Found himself chasing Celtic for the most part though.
LWB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 5
Pinned back and unable to impose himself as an attacking threat, but improved slightly in the second half. Struck bug earlier in the week.
FW – BARRIE McKAY 4
Having to close down Celtic defenders is not really his game. Saw very little of the ball and didn’t do much with it when he it came his way.
ST – JOSH GINNELLY 7
Always offered a threat in behind and when he got the ball out centrally and out wide. Tough shift but he did it as well as could be expected.
SUB – CAMMY DEVLIN 6
For Kio, 65mins. Did what was asked of him.
SUB – ALAN FORREST 5
For Halliday, 73mins. Didn’t see much of he ball.
SUB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 5
For Smith, 73mins. Booked shortly after coming on.
SUB – ALEX COCHRANE 6
For Kingsley, 73mins. Got some minutes under his belt after a hip issue.
SUB – GARANG KUOL 6
For Grant, 82mins. Little time to make an impact.