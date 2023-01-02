Hearts player ratings: Two players score 9/10 as three land 8/10 in derby win v Hibs
Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts players who featured in the 3-0 derby victory over Hibs at Tynecastle Park.
GK – ZANDER CLARK 8/10
Superb instinctive one-hand save to stop ricochet off Newell flying into the net and an even better double stop to deny Magennis in closing minutes.
RCD – TOBY SIBBICK 9
Recovery tackle to prevent Youan pulling the trigger in first-half injury time was as good as a goal. Defensive colossus and much better on the ball.
CD – KYE ROWLES 7
Up against the in-form Nisbet, the Australian didn’t have it all his own way and had to concentrate, but stood up to the task very well.
LCD – ALEX COCHRANE 8
Made crucial blocks in each half to deny Nisbet a clean shot on goal from dangerous positions inside the box. Excellent on the ball.
RM – MICHAEL SMITH 7
Booked for a late sliding tackle on McGeady early in the second half and picked up an injury in the process, forcing him to limp off.
CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 6
Mixed bag. Tenacious harrying of Will Fish led to the opening goal. But loose with a few passes, one of them almost resulting in a Hibs goal.
CM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 8
Getting better by the week and proving to be a very astute signing. Brought an authority and calmness to the middle of the park for Hearts.
LM – ANDY HALLIDAY 6
Kept Cadden quiet and had a steady first half before being forced off with head knock under a challenge from his own goalkeeper.
RF – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 9
Double means stand-in captain is now just one short of John Robertson’s record of 20 goals in a season. Clinical. Held ball up superbly.
ST – JOSH GINNELLY 6
Ran through to take an optimistic pop shot on the half volley from an acute angle, but Marshall equal to it. Plenty of running, but picked up a knock.
LF – BARRIE McKAY 7
Looks to have discovered some of his mojo after being benched and then scoring against St Johnstone. Bright start and good in flashes.
SUB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 5
For Smith 55mins. Played on the left rather than his favoured right side and struggled defensively at times. Booked for clumsy tackle on Newell.
SUB – ALAN FORREST 6
For Halliday 55mins. Forced to defend more than he would have liked against Hibs’ most dangerous player in Elie Youan, but stuck did a job.
SUB – JORGE GRANT 7
For Ginnelly 71mins. Introduced to stiffen up the midfield as Hibs began to build momentum. Superb through-ball set up third for Humphrys.
SUB – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 7
For McKay 76mins. Showed pace and power to score third on his derby debut. First appearance for on-loan Wigan man since October 22.