Hearts player ratings: Two players score 9/10 as three land 8/10 in derby win v Hibs

GK – ZANDER CLARK 8/10

Superb instinctive one-hand save to stop ricochet off Newell flying into the net and an even better double stop to deny Magennis in closing minutes.

RCD – TOBY SIBBICK 9

Toby Sibbick slides in to make a superb recovery tackle on Elie Youan at the end of the first half. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Recovery tackle to prevent Youan pulling the trigger in first-half injury time was as good as a goal. Defensive colossus and much better on the ball.

CD – KYE ROWLES 7

Up against the in-form Nisbet, the Australian didn’t have it all his own way and had to concentrate, but stood up to the task very well.

LCD – ALEX COCHRANE 8

Made crucial blocks in each half to deny Nisbet a clean shot on goal from dangerous positions inside the box. Excellent on the ball.

RM – MICHAEL SMITH 7

Booked for a late sliding tackle on McGeady early in the second half and picked up an injury in the process, forcing him to limp off.

CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 6

Mixed bag. Tenacious harrying of Will Fish led to the opening goal. But loose with a few passes, one of them almost resulting in a Hibs goal.

CM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 8

Getting better by the week and proving to be a very astute signing. Brought an authority and calmness to the middle of the park for Hearts.

LM – ANDY HALLIDAY 6

Kept Cadden quiet and had a steady first half before being forced off with head knock under a challenge from his own goalkeeper.

RF – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 9

Double means stand-in captain is now just one short of John Robertson’s record of 20 goals in a season. Clinical. Held ball up superbly.

ST – JOSH GINNELLY 6

Ran through to take an optimistic pop shot on the half volley from an acute angle, but Marshall equal to it. Plenty of running, but picked up a knock.

LF – BARRIE McKAY 7

Looks to have discovered some of his mojo after being benched and then scoring against St Johnstone. Bright start and good in flashes.

SUB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 5

For Smith 55mins. Played on the left rather than his favoured right side and struggled defensively at times. Booked for clumsy tackle on Newell.

SUB – ALAN FORREST 6

For Halliday 55mins. Forced to defend more than he would have liked against Hibs’ most dangerous player in Elie Youan, but stuck did a job.

SUB – JORGE GRANT 7

For Ginnelly 71mins. Introduced to stiffen up the midfield as Hibs began to build momentum. Superb through-ball set up third for Humphrys.

SUB – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 7

For McKay 76mins. Showed pace and power to score third on his derby debut. First appearance for on-loan Wigan man since October 22.

