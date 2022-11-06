Hearts player ratings: Two players score 9/10 as trio land 8/10 v Motherwell

GK – CRAIG GORDON 6/10

Didn’t really have a save to make until he conceded the penalty for bringing down Louis Moult. Stunning fingertip save in injury time.

RD – MICHAEL SMITH 7

Andy Halliday heads home his first goal just before half time. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Good on the ball and solid defensively. Needed all his experience to ensure Hearts came away with all three points in the end.

CD – TOBY SIBBICK 8

Strolled through the early part of the game before being put under pressure by Motherwell’s one-man advantage. Stood up to it very well.

CD – ALEX COCHRANE 9

Motherwell's Paul McGinn tracks Hearts midfielder Robert Snodgrass at Tynecastle. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Best game of the season. Pinged some superb long ball. Numerous blocks and interceptions. Earned penalty. Incredible energy. Absolutely superb.

LD – ANDY HALLIDAY 8

Two stunning goals from left-back and could have had a hat-trick. Has been outstanding all season, doing a job wherever he is asked.

RCM – JORGE GRANT 6

Second red card of he season was harsh on the midfielder, who looked like he’d taken plenty of the ball. He had started the game well too.

CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 7

Should have done better with double chance on the half hour after a Motherwell mistake. Typically combative from the buzzbomb midfielder.

LCM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 8

Superb threaded ball out Halliday through after 20 minutes. Controlled the first half and showed all his experience in the second.

RF – JOSH GINNELLY 6

Whizzed in a superb cross early in the second half, but there were no takers. Posed a threat with his pace.

ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 9

Got himself in scoring positions and created chances for others too. Put in a big shift as lone striker and grabbed 12th of the season from the spot.

LF – BARRIE MCKAY 6

Started positively and tried to make things happen, but let down by execution of his final ball and a bit of bad luck. Not quite at his best still.

SUB – LEWIS NEILSON 5

For Halliday 77mins. Mistake with first involvement almost cost his team a goal. Looked hesitant when he came on.

SUB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 6

For Ginnelly 77mins. Deployed a right midfield in a bid to give Hearts more solidity.

SUB – KYE ROWLES 6

For Ginnelly 90mins. Welcome return to action a couple of days before the Australia World Cup squad is named.

