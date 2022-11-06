Hearts player ratings: Two players score 9/10 as trio land 8/10 v Motherwell
Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts players who featured against Motherwell.
GK – CRAIG GORDON 6/10
Didn’t really have a save to make until he conceded the penalty for bringing down Louis Moult. Stunning fingertip save in injury time.
RD – MICHAEL SMITH 7
Most Popular
Good on the ball and solid defensively. Needed all his experience to ensure Hearts came away with all three points in the end.
CD – TOBY SIBBICK 8
Strolled through the early part of the game before being put under pressure by Motherwell’s one-man advantage. Stood up to it very well.
CD – ALEX COCHRANE 9
Best game of the season. Pinged some superb long ball. Numerous blocks and interceptions. Earned penalty. Incredible energy. Absolutely superb.
LD – ANDY HALLIDAY 8
Two stunning goals from left-back and could have had a hat-trick. Has been outstanding all season, doing a job wherever he is asked.
RCM – JORGE GRANT 6
Second red card of he season was harsh on the midfielder, who looked like he’d taken plenty of the ball. He had started the game well too.
CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 7
Should have done better with double chance on the half hour after a Motherwell mistake. Typically combative from the buzzbomb midfielder.
LCM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 8
Superb threaded ball out Halliday through after 20 minutes. Controlled the first half and showed all his experience in the second.
RF – JOSH GINNELLY 6
Whizzed in a superb cross early in the second half, but there were no takers. Posed a threat with his pace.
ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 9
Got himself in scoring positions and created chances for others too. Put in a big shift as lone striker and grabbed 12th of the season from the spot.
LF – BARRIE MCKAY 6
Started positively and tried to make things happen, but let down by execution of his final ball and a bit of bad luck. Not quite at his best still.
SUB – LEWIS NEILSON 5
For Halliday 77mins. Mistake with first involvement almost cost his team a goal. Looked hesitant when he came on.
SUB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 6
For Ginnelly 77mins. Deployed a right midfield in a bid to give Hearts more solidity.
SUB – KYE ROWLES 6
For Ginnelly 90mins. Welcome return to action a couple of days before the Australia World Cup squad is named.