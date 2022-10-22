Hearts player ratings: Two players score 9/10 despite thrilling defeat by Celtic
Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts players who featured against Celtic in the cinch Premiership at Tynecasle Park.
GK – CRAIG GORDON 6/10
At fault for Celtic’s third goal, spilling Aaron Mooy’s shot into Maeda’s path. Couldn’t do too much about the others.
RD – MICHAEL SMITH 7
Back after injury, the veteran made a couple of crucial interceptions but couldn’t react quick enough to deny Greg Taylor from scoring the winner.
CD – TOBY SIBBICK 6
Much more assured and convincing than he was at Pittodrie. Can be satisfied with his contribution after recent criticism and confidence dip.
CD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 7
Strong performance. Played with authority and aggression at the back and good on the ball too. Will be disappointed to have conceded four.
LD – ALEX COCHRANE 7
Back to his favoured position and much more like is old self after a difficult spell at centre-back. Looks like he rediscovered his mojo.
CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 9
Aggressive pressing and tenacious tackling got the crowd and his team going and earned his team two penalties. Absolutely outstanding.
CM – ORESTIS KIOMOURTZOGLOU 7
German midfielder put in a steady performance in front of the back four, winning countless headers, breaking up play and playing the simple pass.
CM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 6
Not able to impose the level of control he would have wanted and found the lightening pace difficult, but played his part.
AMR – JOSH GINNELLY 8
Set up Shankland’s second goal and Devlin’s second penalty with two low fizzing crosses from the right.
AML – BARRIE MCKAY 6
There were neat touches, but winger didn’t really come up with the kind of incisive quality in the final third that he is capable of.
ST – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 7
Direct, physical and aggressive, the powerful striker made his presence felt in attack with before limping off before half time.
SUB – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 9
For Humphrys 39mins. Smashed home two of his three penalty attempts with conviction and his second goal was a brilliant poacher’s effort.
SUB – ALAN FORREST 6
For Ginnelly 70mins. Missed an opportunity to slip in Barrie McKay five minutes from time.
SUB – CONNOR SMITH 6
For Kio 84mins. Picked up a yellow card for a clumsy foul on Abada but showed plenty of energy.
SUB – ANDY HALLIDAY 6
For Michael Smith 84mins. Filled in at right back for last few minutes after Smith had run his race.