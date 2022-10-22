Hearts player ratings: Two players score 9/10 despite thrilling defeat by Celtic

GK – CRAIG GORDON 6/10

At fault for Celtic’s third goal, spilling Aaron Mooy’s shot into Maeda’s path. Couldn’t do too much about the others.

RD – MICHAEL SMITH 7

Celtic's Aaron Mooy is beaten to it by Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin, who was outstanding. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS

Back after injury, the veteran made a couple of crucial interceptions but couldn’t react quick enough to deny Greg Taylor from scoring the winner.

CD – TOBY SIBBICK 6

Much more assured and convincing than he was at Pittodrie. Can be satisfied with his contribution after recent criticism and confidence dip.

CD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 7

Strong performance. Played with authority and aggression at the back and good on the ball too. Will be disappointed to have conceded four.

LD – ALEX COCHRANE 7

Back to his favoured position and much more like is old self after a difficult spell at centre-back. Looks like he rediscovered his mojo.

CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 9

Aggressive pressing and tenacious tackling got the crowd and his team going and earned his team two penalties. Absolutely outstanding.

CM – ORESTIS KIOMOURTZOGLOU 7

German midfielder put in a steady performance in front of the back four, winning countless headers, breaking up play and playing the simple pass.

CM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 6

Not able to impose the level of control he would have wanted and found the lightening pace difficult, but played his part.

AMR – JOSH GINNELLY 8

Set up Shankland’s second goal and Devlin’s second penalty with two low fizzing crosses from the right.

AML – BARRIE MCKAY 6

There were neat touches, but winger didn’t really come up with the kind of incisive quality in the final third that he is capable of.

ST – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 7

Direct, physical and aggressive, the powerful striker made his presence felt in attack with before limping off before half time.

SUB – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 9

For Humphrys 39mins. Smashed home two of his three penalty attempts with conviction and his second goal was a brilliant poacher’s effort.

SUB – ALAN FORREST 6

For Ginnelly 70mins. Missed an opportunity to slip in Barrie McKay five minutes from time.

SUB – CONNOR SMITH 6

For Kio 84mins. Picked up a yellow card for a clumsy foul on Abada but showed plenty of energy.

SUB – ANDY HALLIDAY 6

For Michael Smith 84mins. Filled in at right back for last few minutes after Smith had run his race.

