Hearts' Cammy Devlin and Hibs' Lewis Miller tussle for the ball at Tynecastle. Pic: SNS

Hearts found themselves pegged back by Hibs in the Tynecastle Park rain as their 2-0 lead became a 2-2 draw in the first Edinburgh derby of the season. Alan Forrest's sumptous strike and Alex Lowry's deflected effort put the hosts in a commanding position, but two goals in two minutes from Hibs' Ellie Youan earned the visitors a point.

The inclement weather contributed to an entertaining match and a particularly end-to-end second half. Hearts ended the afternoon frustrated at their brief collapse which Youan punished in the second half, while Hibs left Gorgie happier with the point. This was a typically pulsating derby fixture where no quarter was asked nor given.

Hearts fashioned two early openings through the reinstated Lowry. He was finding space in an advanced position as Hearts' third midfielder in amongst the Hibs two of Jimmy Jeggo and Joe Newell. Lowry sprinted in behind the visiting defence on five minutes for a volley which goalkeeper David Marshall beat away. Then the on-loan Rangers midfielder arced an impressive left-footed shot off Marshall's right post.

The former Scotland internationalist saved again low to his left from Lawrence Shankland's deflected effort on 26 minutes. Two minutes later, the hosts were ahead. Forrest moved inside from the right flank at speed before dispatching a raking left-footed strike into the top corner of the Hibs net with his weaker left foot. It was a goal fit to grace any occasion and certainly enlivened an already-busy match under grey Gorgie skies.

Injury claimed Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley before the interval as he was stretchered off. The defensive reshuffle saw Toby Sibbick move into centre-back with Kye Rowles filling in at left-back. Hibs had been far too open in the first 45 minutes and needed to reinforce their central midfield area in order to gain some control of this encounter.

However, they found themselves 2-0 down before the hour mark. Lowry was given time to drift into the penalty area and shoot following a corner, and the ball deflected off Christian Doidge before spinning into the net beyond Marshall. Lowry set off to celebrate and Hearts, at that stage, might have felt they had this game wrapped up. Two goals in two minutes from the away side suggested otherwise.

First, Youan fired a loose ball high beyond Zander Clark after Joe Newell's ball forward ricocheted into his path. Then came the equaliser after some defensive hesitance from Hearts allowed the same player to drive a shot into the net and spark bedlam in the away end. Some Hibs fans spilled onto the pitch in celebration before police and stewards moved in to restore order.

Hibs had to change goalkeepers after losing Marshall to injury in the closing stages. Both teams stepped up the pace in search of a winner, with Lawrence Shankland shooting just over and Newell then deflecting Rowles' attempt up and off the crossbar. At the opposite end, Clark beat away Newell's vicious drive.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

GK: Zander Clark

6 - Will be unhappy conceding two goals in quick succession. Important late save to deny Joe Newell in the latter stages

RB: Toby Sibbick

6 - Started at right-back and switched to central defence. Pace was vital against Martin Boyle.

RCB: Frankie Kent

7 - Excellent block tackle on Dylan Vente's shot late in the first half. Hearts' best defender.

LCB: Kye Rowles

6 - The centre-back moved to left-back once Stephen Kingsley went off injured. His deflected shot struck the Hibs crossbar late on.

LB: Stephen Kingsley

5 - Stretchered off just before half-time after a solid first half.

CM: Cammy Devlin

8 - Booked early for tripping Martin Boyle as the Hibs player surged through. Influential and aggressive throughout.

CM: Calem Nieuwenhof

6 - Competed well on his Edinburgh derby debut in what was a good midfield battle.

AMR: Alan Forrest

8 - Stunning strike just before half-time. Winger seems to be finding rhythm and looks full of confidence.

AMC: Alex Lowry

8 - Early volley beaten away by Hibs keeper David Marshall, then hit the post five minutes later. Entitled to claim Hearts' second goal in a fine overall display.

AML: Kenneth Vargas

6 - Some penetrating runs down the left flank on occasions before being substituted in the second half.

ST: Lawrence Shankland

6 - His link-up play was a regular feature for Hearts. Terrific meandering run along the opposition 18-yard line followed by a shot late on.

SUB: Odel Offiah (for Kingsley, 45 mins)

5 - Replaced Kingsley and played right-back in the second half. Decent display.

SUB: Beni Baningime (for Lowry, 62 mins)

5 - Gradually working to get back to his best. Passed the ball well. Decent jink and shot on 86 minutes.

SUB: Liam Boyce (for Vargas, 72 mins)

4 - Tried to force a winning goal but not enough time to make an impact.

SUB: Jorge Grant (for Devlin 72 mins)