Hearts player ratings v Hibs: Tynecastle ace gets 10/10 in Scottish Cup victory at Easter Road

GK – Zander Clark – 8

Forced into a number of saves. None too strenuous but dealt with them all confidently.

DRC – James Hill – 8

Toby Sibbick scores to make it 3-0 to Hearts during their victory over Hibs in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup. Picture: SNS

A couple of lapses in the first 30 minutes but settled down. Really strong defensively in the second period before being forced off.

DC – Toby Sibbick – 10

Scored the third after bursting forward and dinking over Marshall. Dominant defensively, especially in the second half. A performance that will live long in the memory.

DLC – Kye Rowles – 8

Hearts’ strongest player in the opening period. Not as involved after the break but still solid.

RWB – Michael Smith – 5

Struggled in the opening period with Elie Youan’s pace. Better in the second period but still asked questions by Aiden McGeady.

MC – Robert Snodgrass – 6

Put in the cross which led to the opening goal. First half largely passed him by but managed to have more influence after the break.

MC – Cammy Devlin – 7

His usual menace off the ball, including winning it back in the build up to the second goal.

LWB – Alex Cochrane – 6

Steady in the first half but picked up a booking. After Youan started going at him in the second period he was taken off.

FR – Lawrence Shankland – 6

Didn’t get much support or service for the most part but showed his quality with a well-taken finish for his 20th goal. Picked up a needless second yellow.

FC – Josh Ginnelly – 7

Did excellently to win the free-kick in the build up to the early opener, which he dispatched himself. Often asked to chase lost causes.

FL – Barrie McKay – 4

Started brightly but his performance fell off a cliff after a booking. Far too wasteful and deservedly hooked.

Sub – Stephen Kingsley – 7

On to nullify the threat from Youan and succeeded.

Sub – Jorge Grant – 6

Brought a bit more composure to the midfield.

Sub – Stephen Humphrys – 6

Gave Hearts an added presence up top which they needed.

Sub – Nathaniel Atkinson – 7

Put in a couple of good challenges.

Sub – Alan Forrest – n/a

On late.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

