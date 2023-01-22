Hearts player ratings v Hibs: Tynecastle ace gets 10/10 in Scottish Cup victory at Easter Road
Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player in the Scottish Cup victory over Hibs.
GK – Zander Clark – 8
Forced into a number of saves. None too strenuous but dealt with them all confidently.
DRC – James Hill – 8
A couple of lapses in the first 30 minutes but settled down. Really strong defensively in the second period before being forced off.
DC – Toby Sibbick – 10
Scored the third after bursting forward and dinking over Marshall. Dominant defensively, especially in the second half. A performance that will live long in the memory.
DLC – Kye Rowles – 8
Hearts’ strongest player in the opening period. Not as involved after the break but still solid.
RWB – Michael Smith – 5
Struggled in the opening period with Elie Youan’s pace. Better in the second period but still asked questions by Aiden McGeady.
MC – Robert Snodgrass – 6
Put in the cross which led to the opening goal. First half largely passed him by but managed to have more influence after the break.
MC – Cammy Devlin – 7
His usual menace off the ball, including winning it back in the build up to the second goal.
LWB – Alex Cochrane – 6
Steady in the first half but picked up a booking. After Youan started going at him in the second period he was taken off.
FR – Lawrence Shankland – 6
Didn’t get much support or service for the most part but showed his quality with a well-taken finish for his 20th goal. Picked up a needless second yellow.
FC – Josh Ginnelly – 7
Did excellently to win the free-kick in the build up to the early opener, which he dispatched himself. Often asked to chase lost causes.
FL – Barrie McKay – 4
Started brightly but his performance fell off a cliff after a booking. Far too wasteful and deservedly hooked.
Sub – Stephen Kingsley – 7
On to nullify the threat from Youan and succeeded.
Sub – Jorge Grant – 6
Brought a bit more composure to the midfield.
Sub – Stephen Humphrys – 6
Gave Hearts an added presence up top which they needed.
Sub – Nathaniel Atkinson – 7
Put in a couple of good challenges.
Sub – Alan Forrest – n/a
On late.