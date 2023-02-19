Hearts player ratings v Motherwell: One player gets 8/10 but another couple get 3/10 in dreadful performance
Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player in the defeat at Fir Park.
GK – Zander Clark – 8
Made a terrific save from Sean Goss shortly before the opener. Made another couple of excellent stops for chances that turned out to be offside.
DRC – James Hill – 4
Too deep at the opening goal, playing Jonathan Obika onside, and easily outmuscled by the striker for the second.
DC – Toby Sibbick – 5
One of the better players in maroon – low bar to hurdle – but completely fell asleep at the second.
DLC – Stephen Kingsley – 4
Hit the bar with a free-kick. Lucky not to be sent off and concede a penalty as he held back Dean Cornelius right in front of goal before Blair Spittal scored.
RWB – Michael Smith – 5
Not the worse. Got forward to support a few times.
MRC – Cammy Devlin – 5
Not aggressive enough in his passing. Culpable in Sean Goss often getting too much time and space on the edge of the Hearts box.
MLC – Robert Snodgrass – 5
Displayed one of the very few pieces of quality on the day from the visitors with a cross for Lawrence Shankland. Did OK but well marshalled.
LWB – Alex Cochrane – 3
Looked like he hadn’t woken up. Barely in the game as an attacking option. His touch and passing were poor.
FR – Lawrence Shankland – 6
Best outfield player. Unlucky to hit the post with a header and one of the very few who showed the necessary determination.
FC – Stephen Humphrys – 4
Starting to look like he may be at his best as an impact attacker off the bench. Sluggish.
FL – Barrie McKay – 3
See the first sentence on Cochrane. Absolutely nothing came off for him. Lucky to last full 90.
Sub – Jorge Grant – 6
On for Devlin at the break. Unlucky with a powerful strike that went right at the keeper.
Sub – Nathaniel Atkinson – 6
Tried a shot from distance.
Sub – Garang Kuol – 5
Needs to be braver out of possession and tougher in it.
Sub – Yutaro Oda – 6
Denied by a last-ditch tackle.
Sub – Alan Forrest – 6
Tried to make things happen.