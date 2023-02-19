Hearts player ratings v Motherwell: One player gets 8/10 but another couple get 3/10 in dreadful performance

GK – Zander Clark – 8

Made a terrific save from Sean Goss shortly before the opener. Made another couple of excellent stops for chances that turned out to be offside.

DRC – James Hill – 4

A dejected Hearts team after Motherwell opened the scoring at Fir Park. Picture: SNS

Too deep at the opening goal, playing Jonathan Obika onside, and easily outmuscled by the striker for the second.

DC – Toby Sibbick – 5

One of the better players in maroon – low bar to hurdle – but completely fell asleep at the second.

DLC – Stephen Kingsley – 4

Hit the bar with a free-kick. Lucky not to be sent off and concede a penalty as he held back Dean Cornelius right in front of goal before Blair Spittal scored.

RWB – Michael Smith – 5

Not the worse. Got forward to support a few times.

MRC – Cammy Devlin – 5

Not aggressive enough in his passing. Culpable in Sean Goss often getting too much time and space on the edge of the Hearts box.

MLC – Robert Snodgrass – 5

Displayed one of the very few pieces of quality on the day from the visitors with a cross for Lawrence Shankland. Did OK but well marshalled.

LWB – Alex Cochrane – 3

Looked like he hadn’t woken up. Barely in the game as an attacking option. His touch and passing were poor.

FR – Lawrence Shankland – 6

Best outfield player. Unlucky to hit the post with a header and one of the very few who showed the necessary determination.

FC – Stephen Humphrys – 4

Starting to look like he may be at his best as an impact attacker off the bench. Sluggish.

FL – Barrie McKay – 3

See the first sentence on Cochrane. Absolutely nothing came off for him. Lucky to last full 90.

Sub – Jorge Grant – 6

On for Devlin at the break. Unlucky with a powerful strike that went right at the keeper.

Sub – Nathaniel Atkinson – 6

Tried a shot from distance.

Sub – Garang Kuol – 5

Needs to be braver out of possession and tougher in it.

Sub – Yutaro Oda – 6

Denied by a last-ditch tackle.

Sub – Alan Forrest – 6

Tried to make things happen.

