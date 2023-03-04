Hearts player ratings v St Johnstone: Plenty of 8/10s but one player stands out with a 9/10 showing in 3-0 home win
Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player who took part in the cinch Premiership victory over St Johnstone.
GK – Zander Clark – 8
Made two great saves, including an incredible point-blank denial of Drey Wright at 1-0.
DRC – James Hill – 6
Sloppy in possession but made some key tackles.
DC – Kye Rowles – 7
Returned to the line-up after injury and was generally solid. Almost cost Hearts a late goal with a poor back pass as he was bailed out by Kingsley.
DLC – Stephen Kingsley – 8
A better performance than of late as he defended well and often got forward to support.
RWB – Michael Smith – 7
Had an early opportunity which he struck well but right at St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews.
MRC – Jorge Grant – 9
Brought into the midfield at the expense of Cammy Devlin. Contributed well at both ends of the park, passed the ball sharply and netted Hearts’ third in slightly fortuitous circumstances.
MC – Robert Snodgrass – 6
Didn’t have his typical influence on proceedings and was one of the first Hearts players hooked.
MLC – Barrie McKay – 8
Kept things simple rather than forcing passes, which he has been guilty of at times this season. Notched another assist with a low ball for Josh Ginnelly to tap home.
LWB – Alex Cochrane – 7
Made one outstanding tackle in the first half and played a key role in the second goal. Subbed off after it looked like he took a knock.
FC – Josh Ginnelly – 8
Returned to the starting XI after missing the Motherwell game through suspension. Netted the first two goals and often an option in behind with his pace. Could’ve had a hat-trick.
FC – Lawrence Shankland – 8
Had a first-half shot well saved by Matthews. Didn’t really have another chance (a header was flagged for offside) but contributed excellently to the attack with his link-up and hold play.
Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 7
A steadying influence in the middle.
Sub – Andy Halliday – 7
Got forward well after replacing Cochrane at wing-back.
Sub – Cammy Devlin – 6
Displayed his usual work rate.
Sub – Garang Koul – 6
Unlucky to hit the bar with a late shot.
Sub – Alan Forrest – 6
On late