Hearts player ratings v St Mirren as two score 4/10 and few get pass marks

Goals from Curtis Main and Mark O’Hara early in the second half did the damage, taking the Saints to within one point of the Gorgie side in the Premiership table. The home side played the last half hour with ten men after Robert Snodrgass was sent off for a second yellow card offence and left the field to a cacophony of boos from those who stayed to the end. This is how they rated:

GK – ROSS STEWART 6/10

First start since the November trip to Spain and first competitive start since August 21 for the third-choice keeper. Did OK considering.

Referee Matthew MacDermid shows Robert Snodgrass a red card after a tackle on St Mirren's Curtis Main

RD – MICHAEL SMITH 5

Had a chance to score early in the second half on his 200th competitive appearance for the club. Booked for a clumsy foul on Tony Watt.

RCD – JAMES HILL 4

The on-loan Bournemouth defender was loose with a couple of passes and found Curtis Main a handful. Looks very low on confidence.

LCD – KYE ROWLES 5

Australian centre-back was at fault for Main’s goal, failing to deal with a long ball forward and getting his body shape all wrong.

LD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 6

Crossed for Halliday to hit the bar and then slipped in Smith for a chance either side of half time. Just about gets pass marks.

DCM – CAMMY DEVLIN 5

Missed the Kilmarnock game due to concussion and was supposed to add some energy and urgency to the midfield. Lacked quality.

DCM – ANDY HALLIDAY 5

Back in the starting line-up after sitting out of the last two games. Crashed a header off the bar but offered little else.

AMR – ALAN FORREST 5

Shot wide from the penalty spot just before he was taken off. Quiet and ineffective.

AMC – ROBERT SNODGRASS 4

Booked after just seven minutes for a late tackle and picked up a second yellow for in the 62nd minute for a similar challenge.

AML – JORGE GRANT 5

Started on the left and finished up in the middle but didn’t make any kind of impact.

ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 6

Captain did not get a chance to add to the 22 goals he has scored this season, but showed plenty of endeavour.

SUB – BARRIE McKAY 6

For Forrest 76mins. Game was over by the time he came on.

SUB – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 6

For Halliday 59min. Offered something different but it was too late.

SUB – ALEX COCHRANE 5

For Smith 59min. Difficult last half hour in a left wing-back role.

SUB – PETER HARING 6

For Devlin 76mins. First appearance since October was in difficult circumstances.

Player ratings scale