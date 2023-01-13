Hearts player ratings v St Mirren: Only one player gets 8/10 despite 1-0 victory for hosts at Tynecastle
Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player in the 1-0 win over St Mirren.
GK - Zander Clark - 7
Made a key double save in the second half to preserve the clean sheet. Did have one nervy moment after falling over a team-mate at a cross.
DRC - James Hill - 8
An excellent debut from a young defender who's only played twice so far this season. Showed a great range of passing and defended flawlessly.
DC - Toby Sibbick - 7
Almost cost his team badly in the dying seconds with a short backpass but managed to recover. Otherwise had a solid game.
DLC - Kye Rowles - 6
Caught a bit of problems by Curtis Main. The subject of a VAR check for a late handball claim but seemed to have his hands by his side.
RWB - Michael Smith - 6
Put Hearts into trouble with an ill-advised attempt to nutmeg Scott Tanser after charging forward. Strong defensively but quiet going forward.
MC - Robert Snodgrass - 7
Was again caught in possession a little too often, much like the game last week, but generally looked more assured as he found the space to dictate.
MC - Andy Halliday - 6
Didn't quite have the same impact as Cammy Devlin and missed an excellent chance to make it 2-0 in the second half.
LWB - Alex Cochrane - 7
Solid performance before going off injured. Set up Halliday's chance with a strong driving run.
FR - Barrie McKay - 7
Scored an excellent goal where he started and finished the move. Linked play well throughout.
FC - Lawrence Shankland - 6
Link up play was pretty strong and he was a constant vocal influence. Only had one half-chance.
FL - Josh Ginnelly - 6
Didn't come off for him much in attack but he put in a power of selfless running.
Sub - Cammy Devlin - 5
Again a little to slack in possession, putting Hearts in danger on a couple of occasions.
Sub - Stephen Humphrys - 5
Missed a guilt-edged chance to finish the game off at 1-0.
Sub - Garang Kuol - 5
Should have had an assist with his ball for Humphrys. May need time to adjust to the pace of the Scottish game.
Sub - Alan Forrest - n/a
On late