Hearts player ratings v St Mirren: Only one player gets 8/10 despite 1-0 victory for hosts at Tynecastle

GK - Zander Clark - 7

Made a key double save in the second half to preserve the clean sheet. Did have one nervy moment after falling over a team-mate at a cross.

DRC - James Hill - 8

Barrie McKay is congratulated by Robert Snodgrass after scoring what would prove to be the only goal of the game. Picture: SNS

An excellent debut from a young defender who's only played twice so far this season. Showed a great range of passing and defended flawlessly.

DC - Toby Sibbick - 7

Almost cost his team badly in the dying seconds with a short backpass but managed to recover. Otherwise had a solid game.

DLC - Kye Rowles - 6

Caught a bit of problems by Curtis Main. The subject of a VAR check for a late handball claim but seemed to have his hands by his side.

RWB - Michael Smith - 6

Put Hearts into trouble with an ill-advised attempt to nutmeg Scott Tanser after charging forward. Strong defensively but quiet going forward.

MC - Robert Snodgrass - 7

Was again caught in possession a little too often, much like the game last week, but generally looked more assured as he found the space to dictate.

MC - Andy Halliday - 6

Didn't quite have the same impact as Cammy Devlin and missed an excellent chance to make it 2-0 in the second half.

LWB - Alex Cochrane - 7

Solid performance before going off injured. Set up Halliday's chance with a strong driving run.

FR - Barrie McKay - 7

Scored an excellent goal where he started and finished the move. Linked play well throughout.

FC - Lawrence Shankland - 6

Link up play was pretty strong and he was a constant vocal influence. Only had one half-chance.

FL - Josh Ginnelly - 6

Didn't come off for him much in attack but he put in a power of selfless running.

Sub - Cammy Devlin - 5

Again a little to slack in possession, putting Hearts in danger on a couple of occasions.

Sub - Stephen Humphrys - 5

Missed a guilt-edged chance to finish the game off at 1-0.

Sub - Garang Kuol - 5

Should have had an assist with his ball for Humphrys. May need time to adjust to the pace of the Scottish game.

Sub - Alan Forrest - n/a

On late

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

