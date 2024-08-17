Hearts have been put out of their Premier Sports Cup after a difficult afternoon against Championship side Falkirk, losing 2-0.

Kenneth Vargas hit the bar early on the for the visitors and was denied by the feet of Bairns goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth moments later. Gary Oliver would have Falkirk’s first chance but couldn’t convert after getting his shot on target behind the Gorgie defence, with Yutaro Oda also offered a big chance to put Hearts ahead.

Craig Gordon pulled out a stunning save to stop Ross MacIver putting the League One champions ahead but Ethan Ross eventually did break the deadlock to put second half pressure on the Premiership side. Dylan Tait netted the winner late on as the Jambos fell at the first League Cup hurdle. Next up for Hearts is their Europa League play-off first leg in the Czech Republic with Viktoria Plzen.

Against a side who went through their entire League One-winning campaign invincible and who have started this Championship term with two wins from two under ex-boss John McGlynn, head coach Steven Naismith and co knew this would be a hard task on the road. They started brightly, with Liam Boyce going close inside the first couple of minutes and then Vargas rattled the bar with an acrobatic effort.

Hogarth then reacted well to deny the Costa Rican with his legs, as the Jambos ante was upped a few notches. They had to be careful though as Falkirk posed a counter-attacking threat even without star man Callumn Morrison who was missing through suspension, Oliver denied up the other end by Craig Gordon after a good sweeping move.

Oda had plenty of time to pick his spot in a back-and-forth contest, slotted in by Blair Spittal but his shot was almost straight at Hogarth. The tempo had lessened a tad during the first half’s middle section but Spittal picked it back up again with a slammed shot Hogarth did well to deny.

A reminder of class between the sticks was then served at the other end. MacIver had Stephen Kingsley and Craig Halkett beat, with Gordon all that stood between him and goal, with the veteran pulling out a jaw-dropping fingertip save to maintain parity.

There were chances aplenty for Hearts in the first half but none were taken, and they were made to pay when Ross tapped home a teasing cutback by Keelan Adams. The barrage of chances had dried up in the second half even after the likes of Lawrence Shankland were thrown on, and again Gordon had to stop MacIver at point-blank range from scoring.

It looked as if there was only going to be one scorer and so it proved when Dylan Tait sparked an exodus of the away end after an error at the back by Hearts allowed the Falkirk star to score. Ryan Shanley was sent off late on for Falkirk for a high challenge on Stephen Kingsley. With Plzen to come, this was far from ideal preparation ahead of the match for Naismith and co, who are still hunting their first competitive win of the season. Here’s how we rated the Hearts players on an afternoon to forget.

1 . Craig Gordon - 6/10 A worldy of a save late in the first half when his team needed him most. Helpless with goal and stopped it from being two with another quality save. The second comes off the back of his poor clearance though.

2 . Gerald Taylor - 5/10 Improved from Dundee but not as rampaging as he was vs Rangers on matchday one. Quiet going forward but not a lot wrong in defence before subbed for Grant.

3 . Craig Halkett - 4/10 MacIver chance the only real occasion he was beat in an otherwise solid first half. Ross ran across him for the goal and left to react to the botched Gordon clearance, but couldn't stop the cross.