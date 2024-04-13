Hearts came back from two goals down to win 4-2 against Livingston in a topsy-turvy Premiership clash.

In the final match before the split, Stephen Kelly opened the scoring for the visitors after pouncing on a defensive error, and another put him in to double the Lions lead. Lawrence Shankland wasn’t having that and put up two assists in three minutes for Jorge Grant and Yutaro Oda to tap home with parity restored.

Cammy Devlin’s strike and Shankland’s penalty ended a bonkers first half that slotted Hearts into a commanding lead. There’s no changing of places for either side, but third-placed Hearts keep their 11-point gap on Kilmarnock in fourth while Livi are nine points adrift at the bottom of the league.

There was a start for Tynecastle legend Craig Gordon, who was making his first XI appearance on league duty since a serious leg break last season, having played solely in Scottish Cup matches this campaign. Beni Baningime and Shankland also returned from illness and Barrie McKay was making his first start of 2024 following a knee injury.

Places in next week’s Scottish Cup XI vs Rangers are up for grabs and this was a final match for players to show what they can do before a week of training. It was far from the ideal start as Livingston created some early chances, then took one when Kelly pounced on a Gordon error to chip into the net from distance.

Very little was free-flowing for the home side in the opening 20 minutes and it was Livi - in dire need of points in their fight against relegation - who looked most menacing. Frankie Kent has been one of Hearts’ reliable performers this term but it was his errant pass that gifted midfielder Kelly another chance to score, which he did with aplomb.

Frustrations and a mild case of disbelief at the uncharacteristic nature of the Hearts performance echoed around Tynecastle. But the home side were soon galvanised as Shankland got in behind the Livi defence and teed up Grant for a tap-in, following a good long ball from McKay.

Almost a carbon copy situation played out a few minutes later, only this time it was Oda on the end of the captain’s cross as the club talisman turned playmaker with two crucial contributions. It dragged his team out the mire and from there it looked like only one winner.

McKay was looking bright when given time and space, with Livingston giving him exactly that as Devlin netted to put his side ahead for the first time. His sumptuous pass in behind allowed Alex Cochrane to flash a ball across goal for the Australian to tap in. Order was restored in the Gorgie ranks towards the end of a chaotic first half but Livingston’s implosion was complete with a costly backwards header by Mikey Devlin.

Oda was in on goal and goalkeeper Shamal George brought him down inside the box, with Shankland stepping up to power home. Colin Steven’s half-time whistle was a mercy for Martindale’s men with Hearts cutting them open at will. Shankland then cracked the bar and substitute Kenneth Vargas couldn’t do enough to turn it home, before a brilliant Grant pass put Devlin in behind, but he could only place wide from mere yards out.

Substitution were soon made by the home side, with the objective of victory already done as a quiet second half played out. All eyes are now on next week’s trip to Hampden and battle with Rangers.

1 . Craig Gordon: 6/10 Emotional moment coming back out onto the pitch at Tynecastle. Won't take much pleasure in watching Livi opener back but good ball over the top opened up his opponents for a Hearts goal. Will be better for having played more competitive minutes.

2 . Nathaniel Atkinson: 6/10 Came in for Lembikisa and Dan McKay gave him plenty to think about early doors. Steadied once the team settled into proceedings and a good challenge to deny Yengi a chance.

3 . Kye Rowles: 6/10 Yengi's physicality a challenging task but eventually got to grips with it. Comfortable in possession.