A Claudio Braga-inspired performance dragged Hearts from three goals down to pulsating 3-3 Premiership draw versus Motherwell.

Callum Slattery opened the scoring for the visitors, with Derek McInnes’ side struggling to gain full control of proceedings. Tawanda Maswanhise added a second shortly after the restart and Emmanuel Longelo left the home support stunned with a third away effort. Harry Milne netted for the hosts and Claudio Braga set up a dramatic finish, the striker levelling up the chaotic affair before hitting the post late on. Hearts are on seven point from their opening three matches.

After Premier Sports Cup elimination against St Mirren on penalties last weekend, the Jambos were keen to maintain their 100% start in the league. Their visitors have earned plaudits for their possession-based style under new boss Jens Berthel Askou and showed no sign of deviating from that against McInnes’ team, who proceeded in attack-minded fashion.

Alan Forrest, Landry Kabore, James Wilson and Lawrence Shankland were all in the starting team but it was the hosts who had the better of the opening quarter, albeit without major chances at either end. Frustrations were growing in the home end and those were amplified when a training ground drill off an Elliot Watt corner allowed Slattery to fire a deflected effort beyond Zander Clark.

McInnes’ side could not get near the ball for the first 30 minutes. Everywhere they turned there was a light blue Motherwell jersey, who controlled the game in a fashion few teams at Tynecastle try to. A brief lapse of some passes round the back allowed Hearts to regroup but again, that simply ended in a long ball forward and back into Motherwell’s corridor of several close range passes. Craig Halkett hauling down Apostolos Stamatelopoulos for an obvious booking highlighted home frustrations.

A quick free kick offered them a glimpse of goal, Cammy Devlin playing into Shankland with Kabore’s near post effort saved by keeper Calum Ward. That was all Hearts had to show for a below part second half and like he did in Paisley a week prior, McInnes utilised his bench at the break, Wilson plus Kabore paying the price for a below par first 45.

Beni Baningime arrived to add an extra man in midfield and in Braga they had more running power in attack, but the job doubled in size three minutes after the restart. Elijah Just had caused Hearts problems all afternoon and he sliced through the left-hand side of the home defence to tee up Maswanhise for a neat finish into the bottom corner. This jolted Hearts into life though and more caution was being thrown to the wind, gaining a level of control for the first time but soon frustration turned to shock as Stephen O’Donnell spotted the home defence parting.

His through ball found Just and all Longelo had to do was walk the ball in, as Hearts trailed by three after less than an hour. Milne got one back after Braga was in the way of Motherwell’s passing routine, finishing superbly into the bottom corner. The comeback was on and Braga was leading it, breaking the offside trap and VAR deeming him on as he slotted neatly beyond Ward. Comeback complete eight minutes later, Milne’s shot not handled by Ward and Braga pouncing effectively and he so nearly won it, Ward this time stopping a chip from the Portuguese star.

There was only one team winning this now if any and Braga was so close to it, hitting the post. A point in the circumstances will be welcomed but had this gone on any longer, it might have been a Tynecastle day to remember. Here are how the players rated.

1 . Zander Clark -6/10 Distrubution could have been better at times. Couldn't be faulted for any of the goals but did concede three. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Michael Steinwender - 6/10 Centre-half thrust into right-back. Maybe not a whole lot going forward but improved that department in second half and in a defensive sense was comfortable. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Craig Halkett - 5/10 Booked for obvious foul on Stamatelopolous. Slattery strike deflected in off him but maintained composure as club rallied. | SNS Photo Sales

4 . Stuart Findlay - 5/10 Solid up against Stamatelopoulos but couldn't get near Just as Motherwell netted their second. Regrouped to dig out a result. | SNS Group Photo Sales