Hearts secured a key 2-0 win against Ross County in their latest Premiership clash.

Beni Baningime produced some magic to tee up Elton Kabangu for the home opener inside the first half-hour. The Jambos put in a controlled first half performance to put them in pole position for an important three points.

Jorge Grant’s finish late on in the second half ensured all the spoils stayed in the capital. Hearts now sit sixth in the table with Celtic at Parkhead next up after boosting their top half hopes.

Having lost just once in 17 games to the Staggies, the need for another win against Highland opposition was paramount. The top six race is heading for a photo finish and any three points is vital, especially against a side fancying their chances of being a dark horse for such a berth.

Late goals had been the deciding factor in this fixture so far this season, with Hearts snatching a goal in added time to draw the last meeting here and Ross County doing the same in Dingwall. The last County win here came with their boss, Don Cowie, featuring at Hearts and the pain he felt then was something he was keen to turn joy on this occasion. On Big Hearts Day in the particularly bright sunshine making vision difficult in some sections of the ground, there wasn’t much free flowing action to note from the opening throes.

Connor Randall had made a burst into the box after a nice Kieran Phillips flick and Blair Spittal had blazed a shot over for Hearts. Plenty of endeavour but few flashes of quality, but with the form Beni Baningime is in right now, he is the spark for much of Hearts’ passing play. Again he was key here, weaving in and out of County defenders, leaving them bamboozled as slotted in Kabangu for a neat finish.

Fresh off a Scotland call-up, James Wilson was presented his first chance of the game by Lawrence Shankland but could only hit straight at the keeper. They might not have been carving out chances at will but there was only one team looking like scoring and it wasn’t the away side.

Neil Critchley’s side had asserted so much dominance in this one on the ball, looking more assured, more confident and holding more belief in doing something with their territory, for the first hour. The longer this game went on and as the final 10 minutes loomed with still a goal separating the sides, nerves in the stands started to rise.

Action on the pitch, however, was doing little to suggest a late Staggies fightback. Grant’s close range finish made sure there would be no such notion as he turned home Musa Drammeh’s fierce cross at the near post. Three points, a clean sheat and a top six destiny placed firmly in their own hands, Critchley and co have plenty to work with going into the international break.

Here is how we rated the players in Gorgie.

Craig Gordon - 6/10 Not tested in the first half or the second. An easy day's work before international duty.

Adam Forrester - 7/10 Solid shift from the academy product. Offered a threat on the right and tidy in defence. Now heads for Scotland U21s duty.

Lewis Neilson - 6/10 A no frills performance where he did all the basics well with no errors to note. Covered for Jamie McCart well.