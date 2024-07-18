SNS

Coaching staff are managing some issues within the squad

Hearts fans could see new signing James Penrice in action for the first time in next week’s final pre-season friendly at Fleetwood Town. He is almost ready to play having worked to gain full fitness following surgery on a hip flexor injury earlier this year.

Fleetwood host Hearts at Highbury Stadium on Saturday, 27 July, a week before the 2024/25 William Hill Premiership begins. Penrice, a summer arrival as a free agent from Livingston, is pencilled in to play at left-back for the visitors that afternoon. However, the news on midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof is not quite so encouraging.

He will visit a specialist on Monday after suffering a setback during his recovery from hamstring surgery. The Australian is still feeling discomfort and Hearts management are eager to uncover the cause of the issue quickly. Fellow midfielder Beni Baningime could be available against Fleetwood if he can resume full training. He is doubtful due to a muscle issue.

“Penners should be involved at Fleetwood and there is hope that Beni might be involved in that,” Hearts head coach Steven Naismith told the Edinburgh News. “Beni has a muscle injury at the top end of his calf behind his knee. It’s not overly painful. He is at the stage of running but the worst thing we can do is push him back in too quickly and he breaks down again. We are conscious of that. He needs to get past each stage of the recovery process.

“Calem is a wee bit longer. He started to feel something, which is a bit of a setback. We are waiting to see what the outcome from the specialist is. He is going to see him on Monday. That will determine where he is at and what the process is going forward. He had an op on that injury and he got to a certain point where he has a wee feeling that it just isn’t right. When you have that feeling, normally there is something there. We have had it scanned and we are sending him to see a specialist.”

None of the three players mentioned above are expected to take part this weekend when Hearts travel south to face Burnley in a closed-door friendly. The meeting will comprise two separate matches running simultaneously, according to Naismith. “The game at Burnley will be two [Hearts] teams playing 75 minutes each,” he commented.

Burnley have already taken on Celtic behind closed doors. They are under new management with Scott Parker taking over at Turf Moor following Vincent Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich. Parker is tasked with guiding the Lancashire club back into England’s Premier League after their relegation last term.

Hearts are preparing for domestic and European assignments over the months ahead. They will play league-stage ties in either the Europa League or Conference League later this year after finishing third in last season’s Premiership.