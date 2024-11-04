Hearts players called up for international duty

Two Tynecastle men are in the Scotland squad

Scotland coach Steve Clarke has included two Hearts players in his squad for this month’s final two Nations League ties against Croatia and Poland. The national side take on Luka Modric and his countrymen at Hampden Park on Friday, 15 November, before facing Robert Lewandowski’s Polish team in Warsaw three days later.

Clarke named a 25-man squad on Tuesday for the matches, with Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon and captain Lawrence Shankland both part of the group. Gordon is expected to be first-choice keeper once again with Angus Gunn injured. The other two goalkeepers called up are both uncapped - Kilmarnock’s Robby McCrorie and Cieran Slicker of Ipswich Town.

Shankland faces stiff competition for game time in attack. Ché Adams of Torino, Birmingham City’s Lyndon Dykes and Middlesbrough’s Tommy Conway are the other strikers vying for a place with the Hearts player. Elsewhere, midfielder John McGinn and centre-back Jack Hendry are back in the squad after injury. The full Scotland squad is listed below:

Goalkeepers

Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian)

Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock)

Cieran Slicker (Ipswich Town)

Defenders

Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen)

Grant Hanley (Norwich City)

Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq)

Scott McKenna (Las Palmas)

Ryan Porteous (Watford)

Anthony Ralston (Celtic)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

John Souttar (Rangers)

Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders

Ryan Christie (Bournemouth)

Ben Doak (Middlesbrough, on loan from Liverpool)

Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Billy Gilmour (Napoli)

Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

Scott McTominay (Napoli)

Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Connor Barron (Rangers)

Forwards

Ché Adams (Torino)

Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough)

Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City)

Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian)