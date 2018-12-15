Hearts players cancel Christmas trip abroad after Livingston humiliation

Have your say

Hearts players have cancelled their Christmas trip to Prague following Friday night's 5-0 defeat by Livingston.



The first-team squad were due to fly to the Czech capital today for a weekend celebration but chose to abandon their plans.

The Evening News has learned it was a decision taken solely by the players in the wake of their humiliating loss against Livingston.

Five goals in a chaotic 14-minute spell late in the game saw the West Lothian club record their biggest ever victory against Hearts.

Visiting midfielder Arnaud Djoum was sent off with the score at 1-0 and his colleagues capitulated in alarming fashion thereafter.

Craig Halkett put Livingston ahead from the penalty spot on 72 minutes before an impressive solo effort from Dolly Menga doubled the advantage.

Two strikes from on-loan Rangers forward Ryan Hardie and a late Shaun Byrne goal completed Hearts' misery, leaving their fans outraged at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

As a result, the players at Tynecastle Park will stay home to prepare for next weekend's match at Aberdeen instead of heading off on their pre-planned Christmas trip.