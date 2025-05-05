Three Hearts players win end-of-season awards in the SPFL

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tynecastle club see winners out on loan in the SPFL Championship and League Two

Three Hearts players won Young Player of the Year awards following consistent performances at their respective loan clubs. Midfielders Macaulay Tait and Finlay Pollock plus goalkeeper Liam McFarlane, were recognised by Livingston, Raith Rovers and East Fife respectively for their efforts this season.

Tait picked up three trophies at Livingston’s end-of-season event despite only arriving on loan from Hearts in January. He was named Coaches Young Player of the Year, sponsored by Glen Turner, Fans’ Young Player of the Year, sponsored by Livi Self Storage, and Players’ Young Player of the Year, sponsored by Food 2 Go.

The 19-year-old has played 19 times for the West Lothian club and earned plenty praise from manager David Martindale for his composure and intelligence in midfield. He helped Livingston earn a play-off place for a chance to gain promotion to the Premiership, after which he will return to parent club Hearts.

Former Hearts players Ryan McGowan and Robbie Muirhead also collected trophies for their efforts at Livingston this season. McGowan won Coaches Player of the Year, sponsored by Home of the Set Fare Arena, for his solid displays in central defence.

Muirhead walked off with three awards. The forward got Top Goalscorer, sponsored by Alastair Stables at Pumpherston Autocentre, after 18 goals in 44 appearances so far this season. He also took Goal of the Season, sponsored by Vital Health and Wellbeing, for his stunning free-kick against Ayr United, and finally was named Fans’ Player of the Year, sponsored by Coachtraders.

What does the future hold for Hearts youngsters?

At Raith Rovers, Pollock won the Young Player of the Year trophy, sponsored by Alan Hodge Joiners, after scoring six goals in 25 games in the Scottish Championship. The 20-year-old changed position to play as an attacker at Stark’s Park and produced some important goals and assists as Rovers narrowly missed out on a Premiership play-off place.

Pollock is already back at Riccarton after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury against Ayr United last month. He will take time to recover over the summer before Hearts decide what role he might play in their first-team squad next season.

McFarlane enjoyed a strong campaign in League Two with East Fife and won the East Fife Supporters Club Young Player of the Year award, sponsored by A&J Developments. The 20-year-old goalkeeper managed 13 clean sheets in 35 outings and will now hope to help East Fife navigate a route through the play-offs into League One before returning to Hearts for pre-season training.

All three youngsters are considered potential future first-team players by coaching staff at Riccarton. They were sent on loan to enhance their first-team experience as well as their overall development, and Hearts hope they can join other youth academy graduates in the senior squad.

Striker James Wilson, 18, and defender Adam Forrester, 20, have become first-team regulars at Hearts this season and cemented themselves in among the club’s established professionals. The long-term aim is for more Riccarton academy pupils to make the transition from youth level to first team.

