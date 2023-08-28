Three Hearts players have been given permission to travel to Greece for Thursday’s European tie against PAOK Salonika following UK visa issues. Japanese striker Kyosuke Tagawa, Costa Rican winger Kenneth Vargas and Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof got the all-clear from the Home Office after missing the trip to Norway earlier this month.

Tagawa and Nieuwenhof could not travel to Trondheim for the away leg against Rosenborg because they were awaiting documents accompanying their visa which would allow them to leave the UK. Vargas was absent because his work permit was not finalised in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three are now available for this week’s match in the Toumba Stadium as Hearts look to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg at Tynecastle Park. The eventual winner of the Europa Conference League play-off tie will progress to the competition’s lucrative group stage and earn a guaranteed £5million in income.

Nieuwenhof is unlikely to be on the Hearts charter flight which departs Edinburgh for Thessaloniki on Tuesday as he is struggling with a calf injury. However, Tagawa and Vargas are both down to travel and are expected to feature in the match against Răzvan Lucescu’s team.