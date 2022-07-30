Hearts players poised to return for Premiership opener against Ross County

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Devlin trained at Riccarton this week following time out with a hamstring problem and defender Neilson has recovered from a bout of concussion sustained in last week’s friendly against Preston North End.

It remains to be seen what involvement they have at Tynecastle against County this afternoon. Winger Josh Ginnelly will not take part after only returning to training on Thursday after a thigh complaint.

“Devlin trained the last few days, Ginnelly’s first day training was Thursday so he won’t be ready yet. I would expect him ready for next week,” explained the Hearts manager Robbie Neilson

“Lewis Neilson had concussion but he also trained the last couple of days. We’ve had six weeks of pre-season, a few wee niggles, but decent overall.

“We have watched a lot of Ross County and I know the new lad Jordy Hiwula up front from his time at Bradford. They have a similar sytem to what they used before.

“They will get wide players going one-against-one and delivering crosses. It will be a hard game. [Manager] Malky Mackay has done very well. He will build a similar team to what he did last year and I’m sure they will do well in the league.

“It’s also a big game for us. We were successful last season and we now have the stadium sold out. That comes on the back of winning games, which you need to do at Hearts. The place will be rocking and we need to go and put on a performance.”