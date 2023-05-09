News you can trust since 1873
Hearts have had a hectic fixtures schedule and will have played 50 competitive games by the time the season endsHearts have had a hectic fixtures schedule and will have played 50 competitive games by the time the season ends
Hearts players ranked by minutes on the pitch this season – gallery

How the players compare as season approaches 50 competitive games

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 9th May 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:33 BST

There are four Scottish Premiership games left to play and Hearts will have played 50 competitive matches when this season draws to a close later this month. There have been a number of injuries along the way, but which players have featured the most over the course of a season that has included group stage European football? Here we rank all 30 players who have played a part this season in terms of minutes on the pitch.

3,384 minutes in 43 appearances

1. Lawrence Shankland

3,384 minutes in 43 appearances Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

3,362 minutes, 44 appearances

2. Alex Cochrane

3,362 minutes, 44 appearances Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3,331 minutes, 45 appearances

3. Barrie McKay

3,331 minutes, 45 appearances Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

2,866 minutes, 37 appearances

4. Toby Sibbick

2,866 minutes, 37 appearances Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

