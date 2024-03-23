They are romping to third spot - but how do the Hearts stars rank when it comes to the ratings for the Premiership season so far?

Steven Naismith has guided the Tynecastle side to a commanding grip on third in the top flight. It looks a certainty they will finish in that spot and take their place in Europe next season, aided by the goals of Lawrence Shankland and buoyed by steel throughout the side.

WhoScored has crunched the data to find out who is the highest rated Jambo so far, taking into account league games only. The Edinburgh Evening News won't include those who have played five games or less, which means Scott Fraser, Craig Gordon, Barrie McKay Odeluga Offiah, Finlay Pollock and Andy Halliday aren't included as they have all played under six matches.