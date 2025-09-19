Hearts players receive results after surgery and scans

Scottish Premiership break helping injuries heal

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Hearts players have received encouraging news on their injuries as coaching staff look to manage fitness concerns over the next few weeks. With no game this weekend, the Edinburgh club can allow their squad to relax and recuperate ahead of the Scottish Premiership resuming a week on Saturday against Falkirk.

Hearts are hopeful that the versatile Irishman Oisin McEntee will be fit for that match after sending him for a scan on his foot. Pain from the plantar fascia tissue caused McEntee to stiffen up during last week’s win over Rangers at Ibrox, and he was substituted to avoid further aggravating the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scans showed no obvious damage, which is a huge positive for Riccarton medical staff. McEntee will be treated over the coming days in an effort to ensure he is ready to face Falkirk. The 24-year-old is already an important member of the team under head coach Derek McInnes as he is able to play in midfield, central defence and at right-back.

Further good news came for defender Frankie Kent, who underwent an operation on his cartilage on Tuesday evening. The surgery went well and he is on track to return within the next four to six weeks. He will first recover and then hope to return to full training around early to mid-October.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is also sidelined for now with a hamstring complaint. He resumed full training and played 45 minutes in a bounce match earlier this month having been out since May with a neck and shoulder injury. Gordon went for a scan to investigate the full extent of the hamstring issue, which arose during last Friday’s training session at Riccarton. The results have yet to come through.

Hearts’ record signing, the Brazilian midfielder Eduardo Ageu, will be missing into next month due to a hamstring injury. A second scan is booked for next week to monitor Ageu’s progress. The hope at Riccarton is that he will be able to return to action in October. Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink is close to being available again after resuming full training following a thigh problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After beating Rangers, McInnes told the Edinburgh News that confidence is soaring among his squad. “Saturday was the most significant because we beat a team that normally finishes above us,” he said. “There is a lot of confidence to be taken from that. A lot has been made about Rangers since then, but we are only really focusing on ourselves. We actually did so much of what I was hoping we would do in the game. I just liked how we were with the ball and without the ball. I thought there was a purpose about us, an intent which was really pleasing. You need little rubs of the green here and there but I thought we more than earned our result.

“We take the three points and we take the good from it and move on. Winning on Saturday has done us no harm at all, just for the feelgood factor. There are three points at stake in every game, but in some games it's harder to get them. Traditionally, it has been hard for us to get three points at Ibrox. It is only three points but it felt good to get them.”

READ MORE: Hearts begin a restructure with staff set to leave