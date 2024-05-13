Hearts points totals, league positions and achievements for every season this Century

Steven Naismith has publicly stated that Hearts want to reach the 70-point mark before the Premiership season ends, which would be their highest top-flight total since the heady days of 2006.

The Edinburgh club have two games remaining - away to St Mirren on Wednesday and then home to Rangers on Saturday - in which to achieve their aim. They are currently on 66 points following Saturday’s convincing 3-0 victory over Dundee at Tynecastle Park.

With the final number of points coming into focus, here are the points totals, final league positions and achievements by Hearts throughout this Century: