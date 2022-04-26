Hearts' pre-season plans revealed as club prepare for European adventure

Club officials intend to take the Tynecastle first team squad to a quiet location in the Marbella region in late June for a pre-season workout, the Evening News can reveal.

They also hope to organise at least one, potentially two, friendly games in England during July. Plans are being finalised ahead of season 2022/23, with the Scottish Premiership due to kick off on the weekend of July 30/31.

Hearts face dual assignments next season with domestic and European fixtures on the calendar, hence moves to ensure the squad is fully ready for the demands ahead.

They enter the Europa League play-off round in August and will progress to the tournament’s group stage if successful in that two-legged tie. Defeat will see them parachute into the Europa Conference League groups, guaranteeing eight European ties in total either way between August and November.

The Edinburgh club abandoned plans to visit southern Spain during this season’s winter break after Covid 19 cases soared. They now intend to spend seven days there in the final week of June.

It is not yet clear if any friendly matches will be included in the trip. That will depend on other teams in the area and their availability at the time.

Qualifying for European competition means Hearts will not take part in the Premier Sports Cup group phase during July. They automatically progress to the knockout stage along with Scotland’s other European entrants.