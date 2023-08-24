Hearts are back in European action tonight as PAOK Thessaloniki of the Greek Super League visit Tynecastle for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League play-off round tie.
The Jambos made a number of changes at the weekend as they faced Partick Thistle in the Last 16 of the Viaplay Cup, winning 4-0 and setting up a quarter-final clash awa to Kilmarnock, and will likely revert back to what the coaches view as their strongest available starting XI tonight.
Here is how we predict the Hearts starting XI will look for tonight’s Europa Conference League match with PAOK:
1. GK - Zander Clark
No question about this decision. Clark has been in fine form and has yet to concede a goal in three domestic matches. He lost an early one against Rosenborg last week and must avoid a repeat against PAOK. His reactions and command of the penalty area will be important
2. RB - Odel Offiah
Scored during an impressive debut in Sunday’s 4-0 win against Partick Thistle, and is now likely to be granted a European debut. Nathaniel Atkinson is also vying for the right-back position but Offiah is likely to offer more defensive solidity against a dangerous PAOK forward line.
3. RCB - Frankie Kent
Very consistent and reliable in central defence since arriving in the summer. His heading ability and physical presence will be important if PAOK’s threat from wide areas materialises. Kent has not looked out of place in Europe so far and will relish the challenge.
4. LCB - Kye Rowles
As someone who missed all the Europa Conference League group matches last season, the Australian has plenty motivation to get through this tie and help Hearts reach that stage once again. He and Kent must be in sync, organise the back line and work together.