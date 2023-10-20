News you can trust since 1873
Hearts predicted line up v Celtic as Steven Naismith makes change from Hibs fixture

Barry Anderson provides his predicted Hearts starting XI v Celtic

By Barry Anderson, Paul Clarke
Published 20th Oct 2023, 18:59 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 19:06 BST

Hearts host Celtic on Sunday and here we look at Barry Anderson’s predicted line up for the important fixture. Tynecastle plays hosts to the game as both sides return to action in the Scottish Premiership after the international break.

Celtic have won seven of eight matches so far this season in the league, amassing 22 points from 24 thanks to an impressive unbeaten record. Hearts, however, are down in fourth with 11 points from eight games, having endured a mixed start to the campaign which was summed up by a 2-2 draw v Hibs last time out despite leading 2-0. It remains to be seen what is in store for both sides on Sunday, but here is Barry’s predicted XI in the meantime.

1. GK - Zander Clark

Will be high on confidence after his Scotland debut. Key man if Celtic are to be kept at bay.

1. GK - Zander Clark

Will be high on confidence after his Scotland debut. Key man if Celtic are to be kept at bay.

2. RB - Toby Sibbick

Needs to recover from an error against Hibs. His pace at right-back will be important.

2. RB - Toby Sibbick

Needs to recover from an error against Hibs. His pace at right-back will be important.

3. RCB - Frankie Kent

Leadership and physical presence are now a critical part of this Hearts defence.

3. RCB - Frankie Kent

Leadership and physical presence are now a critical part of this Hearts defence.

4. LCB - Kye Rowles

Back from international duty with Australia to resume his partnership with Kent.

4. LCB - Kye Rowles

Back from international duty with Australia to resume his partnership with Kent.

Related topics:CelticTynecastleScottish PremiershipHearts FC