Hearts host Celtic on Sunday and here we look at Barry Anderson’s predicted line up for the important fixture. Tynecastle plays hosts to the game as both sides return to action in the Scottish Premiership after the international break.

Celtic have won seven of eight matches so far this season in the league, amassing 22 points from 24 thanks to an impressive unbeaten record. Hearts, however, are down in fourth with 11 points from eight games, having endured a mixed start to the campaign which was summed up by a 2-2 draw v Hibs last time out despite leading 2-0. It remains to be seen what is in store for both sides on Sunday, but here is Barry’s predicted XI in the meantime.