Cammy Devlin, John Souttar and Barrie McKay were in good spirits in training ahead of the trip to Tannadice

Hearts' predicted starting XI against Dundee United

Hearts travel to Dundee United in the cinch Premiership looking to strengthen their grip on third place after two wins in a row.

By Phil Johnson
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 2:02 am

Robbie Neilson’s men stopped the rot with a victory away to St Mirren on Saturday and followed it up with a very impressive 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park in midweek.

Here’s how the Hearts boss is expected to set up for the trip to Tannadice.

1. GK - Craig Gordon

The captain will start between the sticks.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

2. RB - Nathaniel Atkinson

With no Michael Smith, the Aussie will start at right back again but will push forward when Hearts are in possession

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3. LB - Stephen Kingsley

Kingsley will defend as a left-back and slide into the left centre-back role when Hearts are in possession

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4. CB - John Souttar

Souttar will play on the right side of Halkett and in a back four that could become a three when on the attack, with Atkinson moving further forward

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

