Hearts' predicted starting XI against Dundee United

Robbie Neilson’s men stopped the rot with a victory away to St Mirren on Saturday and followed it up with a very impressive 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park in midweek.
Here’s how the Hearts boss is expected to set up for the trip to Tannadice.
1. GK - Craig Gordon
The captain will start between the sticks.
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
2. RB - Nathaniel Atkinson
With no Michael Smith, the Aussie will start at right back again but will push forward when Hearts are in possession
Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
3. LB - Stephen Kingsley
Kingsley will defend as a left-back and slide into the left centre-back role when Hearts are in possession
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. CB - John Souttar
Souttar will play on the right side of Halkett and in a back four that could become a three when on the attack, with Atkinson moving further forward
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group