Hearts' predicted starting XI against Motherwell - with several stars in contention for return

With the Tynecastle side having long wrapped up third place, one eye will be on next week’s Scottish Cup final especially with a number of injury question marks around the side.
Robbie Neilson has already stated that John Souttar will be on the bench for tonight’s fixture but is unlikely to see any action, while Craig Halkett isn’t expected to return until Saturday’s league fixture with Rangers.
However, there could be a place in the team tonight for Aaron McEneff, Michael Smith, Cammy Devlin and Andy Halliday, all of whom have been absent recently with various ailments.
Beni Baningime remains a long-term absentee with a knee-cruciate injury.
1. GK - Craig Gordon
The SWFA Player of the Year winner isn't the type to be concerned with rest and will lobby to play all remaining games.
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
2. RCB - Michael Smith
If he's a contender for the Rangers final then Hearts are running out of games in which to improve his fitness.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. DC - Toby Sibbick
Seems to be ahead of Taylor Moore in the pecking order of Hearts centre-backs.
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
4. DLC - Stephen Kingsley
Returned for the defeat to Celtic. We also reckon he'll line up in a back three as Neilson has looked to match up his formation, either three or four at the back, with whatever is preferred by the opposition. And Motherwell have been playing with a back-three lately.
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group