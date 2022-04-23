Hearts' predicted starting XI for Dundee United trip - with several expected changes

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has a few players unavailable through injury. Picture: SNS

Everyone involved with the club is thoroughly looking forward to the season’s showpiece encounter at the national stadium next month.

However, before that arrives, there’s the little matter of the five remaining cinch Premiership fixtures of the campaign.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has stressed the need for keeping up focus, energy and concentration levels, though his squad is somewhat depleted for the first of those fixtures: this Sunday’s meeting with Dundee United at Hampden Park.

The captain is in incredible form.

Craig Halkett suffered an ankle strain and won’t be back until the final at the earliest, while Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday were both forced off with knocks.

John Souttar remains absent and Beni Baningime won’t return until the end of the year.

Here’s how we think Hearts will line up...

Michael Smith is back in full training but this one will probably come too early for the Northern Irishman. Due to the injuries at centre-back, Neilson reverted to a back four against Hibs for the last 10 minutes and we reckon he'll do the same here.

Another solid defensive display in the semi. With doubts over Halliday and Kingsley he'll very likely start.

Came on for Craig Halkett last week and put in a strong showing.

Settled after a shaky start to the semi-final last weekend. The first-choice reserve, he's sure to play with the number of absences in defence.

Had another dominant performance in the middle of the park at Hampden despite losing yet another midfield partner.

Came on in the centre of the park last week. We reckon he'll be shifted back out right with a move to a 4-4-2 system.

Came on to help see the game out against Hibs. So long as his hamstring complaint hasn't flared up in midweek he should start as he seeks to regain fitness for the run-in. Expect him to play 60-70 minutes.

Scored a terrific opener at Hampden last weekend.

The top goalscorer is running out of time to hit the 20-goal mark this season.