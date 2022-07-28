Hearts' predicted starting XI for opening day clash with Ross County - with new signings set to feature

It’s going to be a tough task to improve upon last season for Robbie Neilson’s side. Third place at a canter, a cup final appearance and qualifying for European football where they’re guaranteed a minimum of eight games.
However, the Jambos management have been in the summer trying to do exactly that with five new faces arriving and Alex Cochrane signing on a permanent deal. Further additions are also expected later in the window.
It’s difficult to predict just how many of these new faces will be in action against Malky Mackay’s visitors to Tynecastle. There’s still a strong core of players from the 2021/22 unit who will stake a strong claim for a place in the line-up, but things always need freshened up every new campaign.
This is what we believe the Hearts boss will go with...