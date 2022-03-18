Hearts' predicted starting XI for Premiership match against Livingston - with two changes

Robbie Neilson's men have all but sewn up third place with a 13-point lead over Hibs, who they'll soon face in the semi-final at Hampden Park.

That will provide impetus for the team to keep their strong recent form going as players battle for a place in the starting XI for the match at the national stadium.

The Hearts head coach also welcomes back a few absentees into the squad after it was left pretty threadbare in terms of depth for the 4-2 win over St Mirren last week.

Alex Cochrane and Josh Ginnelly return having recovered from concussion and illness, respectively, while Gary Mackay-Steven could also make a swift comeback after successful surgery on a broken hand.

John Souttar (ankle) and Cammy Devlin (hamstring) remain sidelined, however. The hope is to have them back by the week before the semi, when Hibs visit Tynecastle in the final game before the split.

Michael Smith has been instructed to rest as his back problem continues to trouble him.

1. GK - Craig Gordon Hearts' undroppable number one will make his 44th appearance of the season - more than any other player in the squad.

2. DR - Nathaniel Atkinson The right-back received his first Australia call-up this week.

3. LB - Stephen Kingsley Played centre-back against St Mirren but a move to left-back could be on the cards against Livingston.

4. DC - Craig Halkett Has picked up where he left off with strong performances since returning from injury.