Hearts are back in UEFA Europa Conference League action on Thursday night as they welcome Rosenborg for the second leg of their third qualifying round tie. The Norwegians head to Edinburgh with a 2-1 advantage following last week’s match in Trondheim and the Jambos will need the full support of the Tynecastle crowd to overcome that deficit.
Despite failing to find the back of the net against Kilmarnock last weekend, we’re not expecting too many changes to the starting line-up from that 0-0 draw. Here is our predicted Hearts starting XI to face Rosenborg BK at Tynecastle on Thursday night:
1. GK - Zander Clark
Clean sheets in the first two league games will have imbued the goalkeeper with plenty confidence. Conceding twice in a dismal first-half Hearts display in the first leg in Trondheim will have tempered that somewhat. However, with a home crowd behind him, Clark knows he gives his team a real fighting chance if he can keep the Norwegians out.
2. RB - Nathaniel Atkinson
Certain to start at right-back with Hearts eager to force Rosenborg back and play the game in their half. Atkinson’s attacking instincts and ability to step into midfield as an inverted full-back could be a real weapon in this match. His crossing in the final third and link-up with Yutaro Oda down the right will also be useful.
3. RCB - Frankie Kent
Steady and reliable in every game so far for Hearts, Kent is proving a very astute signing by the Tynecastle hierarchy. He will need to read the Rosenborg attacks well when they take place and make sure he is position to intercept. Can also be a threat in the opposition penalty area.
4. LCB - Kye Rowles
The Australian has looked fairly comfortable most of the time this season after a slight wobble towards the end of last season. He seems to have struck up a partnership with Kent in central defence which is still developing and growing with each week. Hearts will be desperate not to lose a goal whilst trying to score two at the other end, so defensively they must be solid.