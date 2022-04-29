Hearts' predicted starting XI for Ross County visit - with returning stars ready to be involved

Hearts are now unbeaten in nine games with seven victories in that time, though they won’t be taking their visitors lightly. County held Robbie Neilson’s side to a 1-1 draw when they met at the start of the month and have plenty of motivation going into the game as they chase a European spot.
They will face a home team who’re not only in great form, but are always welcoming back a couple of players from injury. Andy Halliday and Stephen Kingsley are available for the weekend after recovering from a pair of knocks, while Michael Smith steps up his rehab following a back issue.
The game might come a little too early for Cammy Devlin who is being brought along slowly following a hamstring issue. He’ll likely take up residence on the bench. John Souttar isn’t far away from a return either.
Here’s how we think Hearts will line-up...