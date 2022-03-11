Hearts' predicted starting XI for Scottish Cup tie against St Mirren - with many injury absences

Robbie Neilson’s men go into the match in fine form having dispensed of St Mirren and Aberdeen before drawing 2-2 with Dundee United at Tannadice last weekend.

However, the latter encounter heaped a number of injury issues upon the head of manager Robbie Neilson, who saw a staggering eight players pick up knocks, strains, concussions or broken bones in the encounter.

Gary Mackay-Steven and Alex Cochrane are definitely out, while Michael Smith will remain absent. Neilson is keeping his cards close to his chest on the rest with Cammy Devlin, John Souttar, Craig Gordon, Peter Haring, Craig Halkett and Josh Ginnelly also doubts to varying degrees.

Here’s how we think the Jambos will line up against Stephen Robinson’s visitors...

1. GK - Craig Gordon The captain is dealing with a knock but we reckon he'll be starting even if 70 per cent fit.

2. RB - Nathaniel Atkinson It was a knock which flared up last week, forcing 'Natty Akka' off against Dundee United. With some rest this week hopefully he should be ready to go.

3. DL - Andy Halliday The utility man will certainly be needed somewhere on Saturday. We're betting on the left side of defence.

4. CB - Craig Halkett The player has been in light-training which, considering the extent of the club's injury issues, is probably enough for him to be risked in such an important game.