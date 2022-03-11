Hearts manager Robbie Neilson takes training ahead of Saturday's match with St Mirren. Picture: SNS

Hearts' predicted starting XI for Scottish Cup tie against St Mirren - with many injury absences

Hearts host St Mirren in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup on Saturday evening looking to book themselves a place at Hampden next month.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:29 am
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:37 am

Robbie Neilson’s men go into the match in fine form having dispensed of St Mirren and Aberdeen before drawing 2-2 with Dundee United at Tannadice last weekend.

However, the latter encounter heaped a number of injury issues upon the head of manager Robbie Neilson, who saw a staggering eight players pick up knocks, strains, concussions or broken bones in the encounter.

Gary Mackay-Steven and Alex Cochrane are definitely out, while Michael Smith will remain absent. Neilson is keeping his cards close to his chest on the rest with Cammy Devlin, John Souttar, Craig Gordon, Peter Haring, Craig Halkett and Josh Ginnelly also doubts to varying degrees.

Here’s how we think the Jambos will line up against Stephen Robinson’s visitors...

1. GK - Craig Gordon

The captain is dealing with a knock but we reckon he'll be starting even if 70 per cent fit.

2. RB - Nathaniel Atkinson

It was a knock which flared up last week, forcing 'Natty Akka' off against Dundee United. With some rest this week hopefully he should be ready to go.

3. DL - Andy Halliday

The utility man will certainly be needed somewhere on Saturday. We're betting on the left side of defence.

4. CB - Craig Halkett

The player has been in light-training which, considering the extent of the club's injury issues, is probably enough for him to be risked in such an important game.

Robbie Neilson
