Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is welcoming some players back into the squad. Picture: SNS

Hearts' predicted starting XI for trip to Celtic - with four changes and a new shape

With key players returning from injury and hoping to stake a claim for a cup final place at the end of the month, changes to the Hearts team are expected for the lunchtime trip to Celtic Park.

By Phil Johnson
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 12:53 am

Hearts are now unbeaten in ten games with seven victories in that time and had third place secured weeks ago. However, champions-elect Celtic have plenty at stake in a fixture that is being broadcast live on Sky Sports. Ange Postecoglou’s side will be all but assured of the title if they win.

Celtic have reported no fresh injury problems and Josip Juranovic is expected to miss out again. Nir Bitton returned from injury as a substitute in last week's Old Firm derby and will hope to earn a starting spot in midfield.

Hearts could have three key players back in the mix, with John Souttar, Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith all in contention after their injury lay-offs. Aaron McEneff remains doubtful with a calf problem and Craig Halkett is not yet ready to return from an ankle injury while long-term absentee Beni Baningime (knee) remains on the sidelines.

Here’s how we think Robbie Neilson will line-up his team...

1. GK - Craig Gordon

The Scottish Football Writers' player of the year and deservedly so.

2. DR - Nathaniel Atkinson

Don't be too surprised if Michael Smith comes on from the bench to give the Australian a break, but he's in good form and will likely be in the side.

3. RCB - Toby Sibbick

We reckon Hearts will go back to the flat four in defence to combat the threat posed by Celtic. If so, Sibbick gets the nod over Moore with Souttar unlikely to be risked after a long absence.

4. LCB - Stephen Kingsley

On the bench last week, his experienced and quality means he should come into the starting XI ahead of Taylor Moore at the middle of back four

