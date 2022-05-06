Hearts' predicted starting XI for trip to Celtic - with four changes and a new shape

Hearts are now unbeaten in ten games with seven victories in that time and had third place secured weeks ago. However, champions-elect Celtic have plenty at stake in a fixture that is being broadcast live on Sky Sports. Ange Postecoglou’s side will be all but assured of the title if they win.
Celtic have reported no fresh injury problems and Josip Juranovic is expected to miss out again. Nir Bitton returned from injury as a substitute in last week's Old Firm derby and will hope to earn a starting spot in midfield.
Hearts could have three key players back in the mix, with John Souttar, Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith all in contention after their injury lay-offs. Aaron McEneff remains doubtful with a calf problem and Craig Halkett is not yet ready to return from an ankle injury while long-term absentee Beni Baningime (knee) remains on the sidelines.
Here’s how we think Robbie Neilson will line-up his team...