Hearts' predicted starting XI for trip to Celtic - with four changes and a new shape

Hearts are now unbeaten in ten games with seven victories in that time and had third place secured weeks ago. However, champions-elect Celtic have plenty at stake in a fixture that is being broadcast live on Sky Sports. Ange Postecoglou’s side will be all but assured of the title if they win.

Celtic have reported no fresh injury problems and Josip Juranovic is expected to miss out again. Nir Bitton returned from injury as a substitute in last week's Old Firm derby and will hope to earn a starting spot in midfield.

Hearts could have three key players back in the mix, with John Souttar, Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith all in contention after their injury lay-offs. Aaron McEneff remains doubtful with a calf problem and Craig Halkett is not yet ready to return from an ankle injury while long-term absentee Beni Baningime (knee) remains on the sidelines.

Here’s how we think Robbie Neilson will line-up his team...

1. GK - Craig Gordon The Scottish Football Writers' player of the year and deservedly so. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. DR - Nathaniel Atkinson Don't be too surprised if Michael Smith comes on from the bench to give the Australian a break, but he's in good form and will likely be in the side. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. RCB - Toby Sibbick We reckon Hearts will go back to the flat four in defence to combat the threat posed by Celtic. If so, Sibbick gets the nod over Moore with Souttar unlikely to be risked after a long absence. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. LCB - Stephen Kingsley On the bench last week, his experienced and quality means he should come into the starting XI ahead of Taylor Moore at the middle of back four Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales