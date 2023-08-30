Hearts’ predicted starting XI to face PAOK in Greece with 2 chances from Dundee defeat

This week’s trip to Greece could be a potentially season defining one for Hearts as they look to once again secure group stage European football.

To do that they will need to overcome a 2-1 aggregate deficit against PAOK when they face the Greek side at the Stadio Toumbas in their UEFA Europa Conference League play-off round second leg. After a disappointing 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat to Dundee last weekend the coaching team may look to make a few tweaks to the line up.