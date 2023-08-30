News you can trust since 1873
Hearts’ predicted starting XI to face PAOK in Greece with 2 chances from Dundee defeat

The Jambos head to the Stadio Toumbas with a 2-1 aggregate deficit for their crucial UEFA Europa Conference League play-off round second leg.

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 30th Aug 2023, 08:48 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 08:51 BST

This week’s trip to Greece could be a potentially season defining one for Hearts as they look to once again secure group stage European football.

To do that they will need to overcome a 2-1 aggregate deficit against PAOK when they face the Greek side at the Stadio Toumbas in their UEFA Europa Conference League play-off round second leg. After a disappointing 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat to Dundee last weekend the coaching team may look to make a few tweaks to the line up.

Here is how the Edinburgh Evening News predict the Hearts starting XI will look for the match:

Will be eager to atone for the manner of Dundee's winner at Dens Park on Sunday. Several players were culpable in losing such a cheap goal at a time in the game when Hearts were enjoying their best spell.

1. GK - Zander Clark

Will be eager to atone for the manner of Dundee’s winner at Dens Park on Sunday. Several players were culpable in losing such a cheap goal at a time in the game when Hearts were enjoying their best spell.

Got forward well after coming on as a half-time substitute at the weekend and his pace will be important in a defensive context in the Toumba Stadium. Needs to defend with authority and distribute the ball carefully to ensure possession is retained.

2. RB - Nathaniel Atkinson

Got forward well after coming on as a half-time substitute at the weekend and his pace will be important in a defensive context in the Toumba Stadium. Needs to defend with authority and distribute the ball carefully to ensure possession is retained.

Enjoyed a physical battle against PAOK's Spanish striker Brandon at Tynecastle last week and will relish a reunion in Thessaloniki. Kent got the better of the battle in Edinburgh but, with more space on the pitch at Toumba, Brandon might be a different customer altogether.

3. RCB - Frankie Kent

Enjoyed a physical battle against PAOK’s Spanish striker Brandon at Tynecastle last week and will relish a reunion in Thessaloniki. Kent got the better of the battle in Edinburgh but, with more space on the pitch at Toumba, Brandon might be a different customer altogether.

His partnership with Kent has seen Hearts conceded only one goal in four domestic matches so far this season. Will be disappointed at conceding the penalty from which PAOK equalised in the first leg. His pace is likely to be an important asset against a lively Greek front line.

4. LCB - Kye Rowles

His partnership with Kent has seen Hearts conceded only one goal in four domestic matches so far this season. Will be disappointed at conceding the penalty from which PAOK equalised in the first leg. His pace is likely to be an important asset against a lively Greek front line.

