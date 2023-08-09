Hearts get their 2023/24 European football campaign underway tomorrow night in the city of Trondheim where they will face Rosenborg BK of the Norwegian Eliteserien.

After a successful start to their Scottish Premiership season away to St Johnstone at the weekend, where second half goals from Yutaro Oda and Lawrence Shankland secured three points for the Jambos, it’s unlikely that Steven Naismith and Frankie McAvoy will see the need to make too many changes to their starting line up.