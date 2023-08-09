Hearts get their 2023/24 European football campaign underway tomorrow night in the city of Trondheim where they will face Rosenborg BK of the Norwegian Eliteserien.
After a successful start to their Scottish Premiership season away to St Johnstone at the weekend, where second half goals from Yutaro Oda and Lawrence Shankland secured three points for the Jambos, it’s unlikely that Steven Naismith and Frankie McAvoy will see the need to make too many changes to their starting line up.
Here is the Edinburgh Evening News’ predicted Hearts starting XI for Thursday night’s UEFA Europa Conference League third round qualifier first leg in Norway:
1. GK - Zander Clark
The goalkeeper will make his European debut for Hearts in Trondheim after being back-up to Craig Gordon during last season’s Conference League adventure. His contribution is likely to be vital if the visitors are to garner any kind of result on Thursday night.
2. RB - Nathaniel Atkinson
A confident display on Saturday against St Johnstone and plenty experience of big games with Hearts and his country, Australia. Atkinson could be a useful attacking weapon down the right along but must also guard against counter-attacks in behind him.
3. RCB - Frankie Kent
Another who will be making his first competitive European appearance in a Hearts shirt. The commanding Englishman has looked an astute signing since arriving from Peterborough United, although Rosenborg will be a step up from what he has faced so far in Scotland.
4. LCB - Kye Rowles
He and Kent kept a clean sheet against St Johnstone on Saturday and would give Hearts’ European hopes a huge boost if they can do so again in the Lerkendal Stadion. Their partnership is gradually developing with more games. A European away tie against Rosenborg will put it to an early test.