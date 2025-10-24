Derek McInnes and Brendan Rodgers have met many times in the Scottish Premiership, but Sunday’s Hearts-Celtic fixture is certainly one of their biggest meetings. The Edinburgh club are top of the league and will go eight points ahead of second-placed Celtic with victory at Tynecastle Park.

Rodgers must shuffle his pack after midweek European action but McInnes faces the dilemma of whether to change his team. Hearts are on a five-game winning run and haven’t conceded a goal in any of their last four fixtures. The Hearts head coach has named the same team for the last four games and must decide if a change is necessary.