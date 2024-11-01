Hearts are on the road this weekend as they take on St Johnstone in their latest Premiership tussle.

Neil Critchley’s side hit their first speed bump under the new head coach midweek in a 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock. He’ll have learned a bit more about his team, who have started well under his reign with wins against St Mirren, Omonia Nicosia and a draw vs Hibs away from home.

Now he heads to Perth for a clash against a team also under new management in Simo Valakari. They lost to St Mirren on Wednesday but have looked impressive in stages under new management.

Who starts for Hearts in the game? We take a look at a predicted team with two changes from the side that lost to Killie,

GK - Craig Gordon Veteran keeps his place between the sticks.

RB - Daniel Oyegoke Summer signing comes in for Adam Forrester.

CB - Kye Rowles The Australian international will be expected to start alongside Frankie Kent at the heart of defence.