Hearts predicted XI v Dundee as four changes made from PAOK and bold calls made

Hearts travel to Dundee tomorrow looking to get back to winning ways. The Jambos have enjoyed a busy August so far with league, cup and European fixtures aplenty.
Hearts have started the league season with four points from two games, drawing at home to Kilmarnock earlier this month.
A 4-0 win over Partick Thistle saw Hearts go through to the next round of the league cup and an impressive second-leg victory over Rosenborg brought about a tough Europa Conference League play-off against PAOK.
A 2-1 first-leg defeat to PAOK on Thursday leaves a tricky trip to Greece next week but in the meantime, Hearts must focus on Dundee tomorrow.
And with that in mind, here is Barry Anderson's Hearts predicted XI for the away league contest.
1. GK - Zander Clark
The keeper has yet to concede a goal in domestic games this season and will be desperate to continue that sequence at Dens Park. Made a couple of good saves against PAOK on Thursday evening and will be disappointed to be on the end of a defeat.
2. RB - Odel Offiah
The Englishman enjoyed a goalscoring Hearts debut last Sunday against Partick Thistle in the Viaplay Cup after arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. He is still adapting to Scottish football and will get a tougher test away at Dundee.
3. RCB - Frankie Kent
Already a first-pick in central defence since his summer move from Peterborough United. His aerial presence will be important as he continues to develop his partnership with Kye Rowles. Both need a solid performance ahead of the midweek European tie in Greece.
4. LCB - Kye Rowles
The Australian gave away a penalty early in Thursday’s first leg against PAOK Salonika and will be disappointed at doing so. Otherwise he had a fairly steady evening. Another one who will need to be on his game both at Dens Park and in Greece.