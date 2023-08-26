News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Hearts predicted XI v Dundee as four changes made from PAOK and bold calls made

Hearts travel to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 26th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST

Hearts travel to Dundee tomorrow looking to get back to winning ways. The Jambos have enjoyed a busy August so far with league, cup and European fixtures aplenty.

Hearts have started the league season with four points from two games, drawing at home to Kilmarnock earlier this month.

A 4-0 win over Partick Thistle saw Hearts go through to the next round of the league cup and an impressive second-leg victory over Rosenborg brought about a tough Europa Conference League play-off against PAOK.

A 2-1 first-leg defeat to PAOK on Thursday leaves a tricky trip to Greece next week but in the meantime, Hearts must focus on Dundee tomorrow.

And with that in mind, here is Barry Anderson's Hearts predicted XI for the away league contest.

The keeper has yet to concede a goal in domestic games this season and will be desperate to continue that sequence at Dens Park. Made a couple of good saves against PAOK on Thursday evening and will be disappointed to be on the end of a defeat.

1. GK - Zander Clark

The keeper has yet to concede a goal in domestic games this season and will be desperate to continue that sequence at Dens Park. Made a couple of good saves against PAOK on Thursday evening and will be disappointed to be on the end of a defeat.

Photo Sales
The Englishman enjoyed a goalscoring Hearts debut last Sunday against Partick Thistle in the Viaplay Cup after arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. He is still adapting to Scottish football and will get a tougher test away at Dundee.

2. RB - Odel Offiah

The Englishman enjoyed a goalscoring Hearts debut last Sunday against Partick Thistle in the Viaplay Cup after arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. He is still adapting to Scottish football and will get a tougher test away at Dundee.

Photo Sales
Already a first-pick in central defence since his summer move from Peterborough United. His aerial presence will be important as he continues to develop his partnership with Kye Rowles. Both need a solid performance ahead of the midweek European tie in Greece.

3. RCB - Frankie Kent

Already a first-pick in central defence since his summer move from Peterborough United. His aerial presence will be important as he continues to develop his partnership with Kye Rowles. Both need a solid performance ahead of the midweek European tie in Greece.

Photo Sales
The Australian gave away a penalty early in Thursday’s first leg against PAOK Salonika and will be disappointed at doing so. Otherwise he had a fairly steady evening. Another one who will need to be on his game both at Dens Park and in Greece.

4. LCB - Kye Rowles

The Australian gave away a penalty early in Thursday’s first leg against PAOK Salonika and will be disappointed at doing so. Otherwise he had a fairly steady evening. Another one who will need to be on his game both at Dens Park and in Greece.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DundeeScottish PremiershipHearts FCEuropa Conference LeagueKilmarnockPartick Thistle