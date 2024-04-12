Hearts take on Livingston this weekend as they head towards the Premiership split.

A win for the home side at Tynecastle pushes them closer to securing third as a gurantee, and would add to relegation concerns at Almondvale. The Edinburgh Evening News predicts three changes from the side that won 2-1 at St Mirren last weekend.

Winger Barrie McKay said ahead of the game, with the Scottish Cup semi-final with Rangers on the horizon: “It will be tough. They can be well-organised, so tomorrow it’s about us, what we can do and how we can play. Our full focus is on Livi just now, but then after that we will start to focus on Rangers.

“It’s been good. We have obviously done really well in the league, we are in a cup semi-final, but overall, it’s been really good and obviously when you’re winning games as well, it helps with that enjoyment.”

Here’s how we think Naismith will line up his Hearts side against Livingston

