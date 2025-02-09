Hearts predicted XI vs St Mirren: New signing comes in from the off with attack-minded side

Here’s who we think will start for Hearts against St Mirren in the Scottish Cup.

Hearts are in Scottish Cup action vs St Mirren on Monday night.

Nine days on from a 6-0 trouncing of Dundee last time out, Neil Critchley’s side are well-rested and in form ahead of an all-Premiership affair in the cup. The head coach said ahead of this encounter: “Yeah, you've got to look at the win at Aberdeen, haven't you? And then beating Rangers recently at home, so we know it's a tough game.

“We know Stephen Robinson, obviously a vastly experienced manager, has been very successful with St Mirren. So, in a cup game, the former goes out the window, so to speak, a little bit. They're off the back of a defeat, so they'll be looking to put that right, and we want to try and keep our good form going. This is a competition that we want to go all the way in if we can.

"So, we're looking forward to the game, it's on the television, and we're aiming to be in the next round, obviously.”

With an attack-minded team and one change from the side that beat Dundee last time out, here’s who we think starts for Hearts in Paisley.

Veteran keeps his place.

1. GK - Craig Gordon

Veteran keeps his place.

Youngster in the team with Gerald Taylor still building back to speed.

2. RB - Adam Forrester

Youngster in the team with Gerald Taylor still building back to speed.

An extra couple of days preps maybe puts the defender in position to start. Wouldn't expect to last full game if he does with Lewis Neilson a reliable cover option.

3. CB - Michael Steinwender

An extra couple of days preps maybe puts the defender in position to start. Wouldn't expect to last full game if he does with Lewis Neilson a reliable cover option.

Defender has been solid since coming into the team.

4. CB - Jamie McCart

Defender has been solid since coming into the team.

