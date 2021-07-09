Hearts Premier Sports Cup opponents missing up to seven players for clash

Hearts travel to Peterhead on Saturday. Picture: SNS

Robbie Neilson takes his side north to Balmoor on Saturday for the season opener in the League Cup group stage.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has admitted he is not sure what his team is going to look like after an “expensive friendly” against Broughty Athletic.

Andy McDonald, Andy McCarthy, Derek Lyle and Niah Payne have all been ruled out after picking up injuries in the 4-3 win during the week.

They join suspended duo captain Scott Brown and Jason Brown on the sidelines, while Simon Ferry is a doubt for the clash.

McInally told the Peterhead website: “We had agreed to give our dugout to Hearts to place their substitutes there, which is quite ironic as we may not have many subs ourselves.”

“We knew about the suspensions and had made plans to cope with that, but to have up to five others missing is a lot for a part time team facing Premiership opponents.

“It is disappointing that suspensions from last season are carried forward and that is something I think should be looked into by clubs.”

He added: “It will take a monumental effort from a makeshift side to repeat our famous success of 2017.”

The last time the teams met was at this stage of the 2017/18 season when Peterhead emerged with a 2-1 win at Balmoor.